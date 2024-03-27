Dusty May discusses recruiting, NIL, and the possibility of FAU players joining him at Michigan

The world of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in college athletics is everchanging, and while it can be a little daunting with a lack of oversight and regulation from the NCAA, new Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball head coach Dusty May is embracing these changes to college sports.

When asked about NIL at his opening press conference on Tuesday, May acknowledged how much time he spends focusing on NIL as a part of his coaching process.

“We obviously have one of the best alumni bases in the world, and it’s a university that really supports athletics,” May said. “Probably over the last year, our roles and responsibilities as coaches change and evolve, I probably spend about 25-30 percent of my time on NIL, and recruiting donors, giving access to our program, doing everything we could to provide opportunities to our players.

“It is what it is, I’ve learned to enjoy it, it’s not going away. I’d love for our players to be taken care of as much as possible and rewarded for their work when they can.”

May admitted he had conversations with athletic director Warde Manuel about NIL and it’s role in recruiting before accepting the job, with May saying some of those conversations are still happening. He really does seem to be embracing this uncertainty; a good coach knows how to adapt.

“It was more of just where we are, where do we think we can get to, and I volunteered the information that I look at myself as a partner in that,” May said. “I’m eager to help and do whatever we can, but absolutely, they came up several times and they’re ongoing and we like the direction we are going in.”

It’s been well documented Michigan has had issues landing players through the portal who run into snafus with admissions. Terrance Shannon Jr. and Caleb Love were both linked to Michigan before their commitments fell through at the 11th hour, with admissions playing a significant factor.

“I was an assistant coach at the University of Florida and it was very similar, there’s an academic mission of a university that’s never going to change,” May said. “Our job as coaches is to find student-athletes that match and value that mission as well. And sometimes it’s like the Louisville thing, social media takes off, and it becomes a narrative and it’s impossible to respond to and even counter. To answer your question, we’ll be very thorough, we’ll do our homework as much as possible and try to find the best guys for us.”

May didn’t answer a lot of specifics in terms of how he plans to build the roster for this upcoming season, and as he mentioned, it’s pretty early in the process to even have an idea of what to do with that.

He did say, however, it’s important to make a strong first impression in his first year while also building towards the future. Does that mean he’ll be favoring more players in the portal? Only time will tell.

“I do think Year 1 is important for building a product on the floor that people want to be apart of,” May said. “I do feel like we need to put a good team on the court from Day 1, Year 1, and then continue to build. Therefore, we’ll sign some high school players, we’ll sign some portal players, but also having some continuity where it’s not a roster overhaul every year.”

Some of those portal players very well could be players he was coaching at Florida Atlantic just a week ago in the NCAA Tournament. There are some solid players from FAU who still have eligibility, including guards Johnell Davis and Alijah Martin, and big man Vlad Goldin. May gave a very diplomatic answer when asked about the possibility of them following him to Ann Arbor, saying he wants his former school to still thrive.

“They had a range of emotions (on me leaving), right now they are focused on FAU,” May said. “I don’t think any of them are in the portal, right now I don’t know, I want that place to continue to sustain success and I’ll do anything I can to help that. Those questions can be asked later, I don’t know right now.