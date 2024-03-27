The impact of Rod Moore’s injury on Michigan’s depth chart

Reports surfaced earlier this week hat Michigan Wolverines safety Rod Moore tore his ACL during a practice over the weekend.

The senior has started 27 games in his career and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection. He chose to return to Ann Arbor instead of going to the NFL Draft, which makes this news even tougher.

Moore made one of the most important plays of the 2023 season, sealing The Game against Ohio State with a late fourth-quarter interception:

Where were you when Rod Moore ended The Game pic.twitter.com/h5HPF8sUAZ — Championship Connoisseur (@UMvsEveryone) March 26, 2024

The loss is a huge hit for the Michigan secondary, which had hoped to return three starters from one of the best units in college football. Along with Moore, fifth-year senior Makari Paige and junior Will Johnson were planned to be in the starting lineup.

Keon Sabb, who had an excellent National Championship and was primed for a breakout season in 2024, elected to transfer to Alabama. Sabb would have been a perfect fit to fill in for Moore.

Instead, Michigan will have to get a little creative with a few different players who could see playing time. At the top of the list is sixth-year defensive back Quinten Johnson. After initially declaring for the NFL Draft, Johnson announced he was returning to Michigan for his final year of eligibility. Johnson played in 14 games at defensive back last season after playing a key role on special teams for most of his career previously. He stepped up and into the secondary rotation and will likely be a starter in Moore’s place this season. Thankfully, he’s already made some plays in pretty key moments:

Thinking about that Quinten Johnson hit..

pic.twitter.com/5IXNTzHEhL — 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) December 1, 2023

Johnson was going to see more playing time no matter what, the question just was how the Wolverines would line him up. Mike Sainristil heading to the NFL leaves a hole in the slot corner position, so I would have expected Moore, Paige and Johnson to rotate around the defense, including at that position.

Even under the guidance of new defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Michigan hired LaMar Morgan as its defensive backs coach. The two will likely not try to fix something that was not broken with the Wolverines’ defense last season.

That means many others could also see significant playing time in the hopes of keeping players fresh. Zeke Berry is certainly another player to look out for. The redshirt sophomore saw some playing time at safety and nickel in 2023 in blowouts over East Carolina and UNLV. The former four-star recruit will likely be asked to step up in either of those roles come fall.

Don’t be surprised if another former four-star recruit, sophomore Brandyn Hillman, gets some snaps as a more traditional safety. As a true freshman last season, Hillman played in nine games, including in the season debut against East Carolina. Sabb, who is quite the athlete himself, had high praise for Hillman.

“Kid’s a freak athlete. I’ve seen him on the court a couple times. Once he gets comfortable — give him some time — he’s going to be a really good player,” Sabb said. “On the basketball court, I’ve seen him throw up some windmills, some different type of dunks that you see from some high-level players.”

While Johnson and Berry will be the first names that come to mind when considering possible replacements for Moore, Hillman is certainly someone to look out for in as we approach the fall.

Other names to keep an eye on are true freshman Jacob Oden and junior Kody Jones. Oden graduated from Harper Woods High School and was a four-star safety coming out of the 2024 class. Jones was apparently practicing at corner, safety, and nickel last spring under Jesse Minter and could find more playing time in 2024 as a former four-star recruit himself.