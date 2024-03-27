Kim Barnes Arico speaks on Dusty May hiring, Round of 64 exit, excitement for next season

The Junge Family Champions Center was packed Tuesday afternoon for Dusty May’s introductory press conference, where he was officially introduced as the next head coach of the Michigan men’s basketball program.

The room was packed with media, members of the Maize Rage, Michigan fans, current Michigan players, and fellow head coaches at the university, including women’s head basketball coach Kim Barnes Arico.

Speaking with Maize n Brew following the press conference, Barnes Arico said she had briefly interacted with May up to that point, but had already heard great things.

“We went to dinner (Monday) night,” Barnes Arico said. “I’ve had a chance to talk with him a little, but not really, he’s being pulled in 100 different directions, but he seems amazing. Everyone I’ve talked to about him really seems to get along with him. Just excited to have him here.”

This past season, the Michigan women’s basketball team made the NCAA Tournament for the sixth consecutive season under Barnes Arico. The 9-seeded Wolverines fell to the 8-seeded Kansas Jayhawks in overtime in the Round of 64; in seven NCAA tournaments with Michigan, it was the first time Barnes Arico had lost in the Round of 64.

She hasn’t had much time to reflect on this season, as she is preparing to meet with players from this past year’s team soon.

“I think in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics with the transfer portal and all that stuff, you never really get to take too much time off,” Barnes Arico said. “Just gave our student athletes a few days and the chance to regroup with them next week, figuring out what we need.”

The Wolverines will have a lot of key players to replace, including Cameron Williams, who entered the transfer portal, and grad student starters Elissa Brett and Lauren Hansen. Barnes Arico said she’s only briefly spoken with those players, and will support them throughout the rest of their basketball journey.

“Elissa Brett, her family from Australia flew to (Los Angeles for the Round of 64 game), they were with us and just trying to help her figure out what she wants to do, she wants to continue to play, whether that’s in Australia or in Europe,” Barnes Arico said. “Lauren Hansen is another player that wants to continue to play, (I’m) going to meet with the other seniors (on Tuesday). They’re just awesome, so going to try to meet with the seniors today and close those gaps and see if they need anything from us.”

Despite the early tournament exit, the future is bright for Michigan women’s basketball. The Wolverines have the highest-ranked recruiting classes in program history coming to Ann Arbor, headlined by five-star guards Syla Swords and Olivia Olson. Barnes Arico, the winningest coach in program history, signed an extension back in November that makes her the head coach through the 2028-29 season.

“(I’m) excited for the future of our program,” Barnes Arico said. “We’ve signed one of the best classes, and (I’m) excited to start thinking about next season.”