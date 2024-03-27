Michigan is hiring former player Jack Dunaway and Georgia’s John Collins as assistant directors of recruiting within the football program. This is according to On3 and 247Sports, respectively.

Collins previously held a personnel and recruiting analyst position with the Bulldogs the last two years. Before his time with UGA, he served as a scouting and recruiting assistant for Temple for five months before being scooped up by the Pittsburgh Steelers as a training camp player personnel intern.

Dunaway’s name is a little bit more familiar. The former Michigan linebacker suited up for the Wolverines from 2016-18 and was a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree. Dunaway was also named MLive’s Detroit Player of the Year on Defense as a senior.

While this will be Dunaway’s first true recruiting role, the former linebacker does have some familiarity with the program as a coaching intern and graduate assistant. Most recently, he was an account executive for FCB Chicago.

Keep an eye on the recruiting department this offseason as Sherrone Moore continues his efforts to modernize Michigan’s NIL presence.