Recruiting Roundup: Top-100 Ohio RB reflects on weekend visit

On today’s edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll discuss recent visits from a top-100 2025 running back and 2026 quarterback, and dive into the news of a top-100 cornerback planning to make a return visit next month.

Four-star Ohio RB reflects on recent visit

Bo Jackson, one of the top ranked running backs in the 2025 class, posted on social media about his Michigan visit last weekend.

He spoke about that visit with 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($), telling Trieu his family came with him for the trip.

“The visit to Michigan was great,” Jackson said. “My mom, dad, and both of my younger brothers went with me. We spent the entire day on campus. I got see and absorb so much information about the school and the football program.”

On the 247Sports composite, the four-star recruit is ranked as the 66th-best prospect in the 2025 class, along with the fifth-best running back and the fourth-best recruit from the state of Ohio. 247Sports has an Ohio State Crystal Ball prediction, but it’s important to remember that Tony Alford, who recruited Jackson at Ohio State, now works for the Wolverines.

“I’ve been knowing coach Alford since my freshman year and he loves it (in Ann Arbor) and thinks highly of everyone there so far,” Jackson said.

Hopefully that connection with Alford is enough to sway Jackson, who appears to still have Michigan as a contender.

“It’s pretty late in the process for me and with all the changes that happened there I wasn’t sure about them,” he said of Michigan. “We spent a lot of time on campus yesterday loved every minute of it and got to get a real feel for the school and football program.”

Top-100 CB planning return visit to Michigan next month

2025 four-star cornerback Dawayne Galloway, who put Michigan in his top-12 back in February, is returning to Ann Arbor for a visit before next month’s spring game, as reported by Zach Libby with The Wolverine ($).

Galloway’s offer to come Michigan came from Steve Clinkscale, who is now working on Jim Harbaugh’s staff with the Los Angeles Chargers. Galloway has still kept in touch with new defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan, who he’s excited to see coach this spring.

“I want to know what type of guy he is,” Galloway said. “How he coaches DBs, what type of man he is. I also want to see the team balling. The coaches are new, so I want to see how (the players) ball with the new coaches. I want to see how the DBs get along with (Morgan).”

Libby also noted that Galloway’s cousin, Tayvion, is an early enrollee at Purdue, and Galloway has official visits planned for Purdue, Penn State and Syracuse.

Perhaps Galloway can swayed by being back on Michigan’s campus and seeing spring practice. Michigan has also garnered a good reputation for developing defensive backs, as Galloway acknowledged.

“They have some lockdown DBs,” Galloway said. “They’re the best DBs in college football, along with a couple of others at Ohio State. They’re national champions, so they have to be the best.”

Galloway is rated just inside the top-100 in his class on the 247Sports composite, ranking 11th among cornerbacks and fifth among Ohio recruits.

2026 QB reflects on third Michigan visit

Highly touted 2026 quarterback Noah Grubbs was also in Ann Arbor this past weekend. He has yet to be ranked on the 247Sports composite, but that won’t be lasting too long.

He recapped his time at Michigan with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($).

“This is my third time coming to Michigan and I felt the same way I did each and every time, blown away,” Grubbs said. “So much championship tradition and it starts with the academic excellence Michigan has to its athletic facilities with trophies and banners. Everything is based on excellence.”

The 2026 passer has garnered interest from more than a few other schools. He was at Notre Dame before visiting Michigan, and reportedly visited Ohio State earlier this week. He also has offers from Florida, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

Grubbs said he’s had conversations with offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell and that the Wolverines are at the top of his list.

“Michigan is one of my top schools and I’ll never forget my game experience when they played Ohio State and having the feeling of my belonging on the big stage, so I know Michigan is just that.” Grubbs said. “It was also great getting to spend time with a Michigan great in Denard Robinson. He was real down to earth and got to spend some time with my family which was really cool.”