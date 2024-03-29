2024 four-star guard Christian Anderson Jr. decommits from Michigan

A 2024 signee has decommitted from the Michigan men’s basketball program — four-star point guard Christian Anderson Jr.

NEWS: Christian Anderson Jr. is decommitting from Michigan, his father told ESPN. The four-star 2024 recruit committed to Juwan Howard in 2021 and will reopen his recruitment after the coaching change in Ann Arbor. Averaged 20ppg shooting 49% for 3 at Oak Hill this season. pic.twitter.com/BSqWcQlTyf — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) March 29, 2024

Anderson had been committed to the Wolverines for a LONG time: he committed in October 2021 before his sophomore year in high school started, and more than a year before most high school basketball recruits make commits.

A lot has changed within the program in those 2.5 years, including the recent firing of head coach Juwan Howard, who had recruited Anderson, and the hiring of former Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May. On the 247Sports composite, Anderson is rated just outside the top-100 and is the ninth-best point guard in his class.

Anderson is originally from Atlanta, Georgia and broke the scoring record at Lovett High School as a junior. He’s kept busy over the summers competing for Team Germany, helping lead the team to a gold medal in the FIBA U16 European Championship in 2022. He spent this past season playing with Oak Hill Academy, where he’s gotten the chance to compete against some of the top prep academies in the country.

Anderson has done numerous interviews with Maize n Brew over the years, and despite the struggles Michigan has experienced over the last few seasons, he remained loyal to the Wolverines and seemed like a lock to be playing in Ann Arbor this upcoming season. That has now obviously changed with Howard gone.

Anderson joins what has become a large group of recruits and players to decommit or depart from the program this offseason. Khani Rooths also recently decommitted, and guards Dug McDaniel, George Washington III and Youssef Khayat, and center Tarris Reed Jr. have all entered the transfer portal.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Michigan Wolverines, and things won’t slow down any time soon. Stay with Maize n Brew for the latest updates in that department.