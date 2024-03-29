NFL Draft Profile: Josh Wallace is a veteran player, consistent force in the secondary

Defensive back Josh Wallace transferred to Michigan as a graduate student ahead of the 2023 football season and finished his one-year stint with a career-high five tackles against Washington in the National Championship Game. On the season, Wallace had 33 total tackles and four pass breakups.

Wallace started 11 games this season as part of Michigan’s secondary but played in all 15. He was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by the coaches and media and now is hoping to move to the next level.

NFL Combine & Michigan Pro Day Results

Height: Combine: 5’ 11”, Pro Day: 5’ 11 1/8”

Weight: Combine: 185 lbs, Pro Day: 186 lbs

Arm: Combine: 31 3/8”, Pro Day: 31 1/4”

Hand: Combine: 8 7/8”, Pro Day: 9”

Wingspan: Pro Day: 76”

Bench press: Combine: 13

Vertical jump: Combine: 34.5”, Pro Day: 34”

Broad jump: Combine: 10’ 0”, Prod Day: 10’ 4”

20-Yard shuttle: Combine: 4.35 seconds, Pro Day: 4.35 seconds

3-Cone drill: Pro Day: 7.03 seconds

Strengths

Makes the tackle first. Wallace forced the ball out during the Ohio State game in 2023 when tackling Julian Fleming. It was ruled a fumble and not an incomplete pass, but unlike some players who miss tackles trying to make a bigger play, Wallace makes the tackle first and the big play second.

Gets his head around to make a play on the ball.

Leadership. Wallace was a three-time captain at UMass before transferring to Michigan.

Weaknesses

On the smaller end when it comes to height and weight .

Some may credit his success at Michigan to the defensive scheme if they’re not familiar with his play at UMass.

Not as quick to make a jump on the ball. Only forced one fumble and didn’t have any interceptions this season.

Projections

Josh Wallace is a reliable presence in the secondary. He may not have the standout turnover stats, but he has made some big plays to prevent the opposing team from picking up a first down or even a touchdown and was never really a liability.

Wallace had two impressive performances in the College Football Playoff against Alabama and Washington. Wallace recovered a fumble in the game against Alabama and later came up with a huge tackle in overtime to force fourth down. Against the vaunted Huskies wide receiving corps, Wallace and company was lights out all game. This will likely stand out for scouts focusing primarily on Michigan’s biggest games of the year.

Some draft boards have Wallace going in the late sixth or even seventh round, but he is certainly worthy of a selection.