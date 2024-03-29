Column: Sherrone Moore has prioritized smash football on the recruiting trail

After watching Sherrone Moore’s introductory press conference a few months ago, one quote from Moore still sticks with me, summarizing his priorities on the field and on the recruiting trail with a snappy catchphrase:

“We will continue to attack each day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind,” Moore said after being introduced as Michigan’s next head coach. “And I promise you — we will smash.”

We saw Moore prioritizing offensive line play, the run game and smash-mouth football, calling plays and serving as head coach for some of the most important moments in Michigan’s 2023 season.

Moore has yet to secure a commitment on the offensive line or at the running back position since being promoted, but looking at recruiting in Moore’s first few months, dominating in the trenches still appears to be a top priority.

Before Michigan even won the National Championship, Northwestern offensive lineman Josh Priebe was added from the transfer portal. When discussing his decision to transfer, Priebe told Maize n Brew he wanted to be at the best program in the country with every available resource.

Michigan’s success in the trenches over the last few seasons was likely a big factor in Priebe committing, and he’s not the only lineman to notice that. Recruits see what Michigan has built in the trenches and they want to be a part of it.

Pretty much every bit of recruiting news over the past month has involved Michigan going after a top offensive lineman. Michigan just hosted five-star 2025 offensive lineman Andrew Babaloa on a weekend visit, and he’s not the only one Michigan has been linked to recently. That list includes:

These are just a few of the offensive line recruits Michigan is linked to, and the Wolverines appear to be in the running for a lot of the top uncommitted people movers.

Behind a dominant offensive line, running backs have thrived at Michigan over the last few seasons. Michigan has also been making the running back position a priority, especially after the hiring of former Ohio State running backs coach Tony Alford.

As our Dan Plocher touched on in a recent story, the hiring of Alford may be the most impactful hire of Moore’s head coaching tenure. Jordan Marshall, a top 2024 signee who is ranked as the best running back from the state of Ohio, recently said he’s excited to play for him.

Alford’s hiring brings other running backs he’s been recruiting to the forefront, such as four-star Ohio running backs Bo Jackson, who visited this past weekend, and Marquise Davis. Both these guys were linked to Ohio State when Alford was there, and they both have visited U-M this past week.

We’ve also seen Michigan pursue other running backs since Moore took over. Wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy offered a three-star running back from his alma mater in Jasper Parker. Four-star running back Iverson Howard also has two visits planned, including for next month’s spring game.

Moore has already established an identity at Michigan. Under his guidance, offensive linemen have developed into NFL players, and running the football has become the team’s biggest strength. It’s nice to see that identity on display, as it’s clear Michigan is prioritizing offensive linemen and running backs on the recruiting trail.

The past three seasons of Michigan football have been some of the best in program history, culminating with a National Championship. The Wolverines wouldn’t be as successful as they’ve been without dominating in the trenches, so it’s great to see the Wolverines playing to their strengths in recruiting.