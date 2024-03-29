Michigan baseball falls to MSU, preparing for weekend series with Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines baseball team was riding high coming into this week after they took two of three from Penn State on the road to open up Big Ten play.

Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep up that momentum in their midweek game as they lost to Michigan State 16-6 on Tuesday. The good news for the Wolverines is that it was a non-conference game, but it was still a tough loss.

Despite the final score, it was a close contest heading into the seventh. The Wolverines trailed just 5-3 after six innings, but then the wheels fell off. The Spartans would score two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings and then they exploded for seven in the top of the ninth. The Wolverines scored three runs in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn’t nearly enough to catch the Spartans and they fell to 9-16 on the season.

Stephen Hrustich hit his first home run of the season in the ninth to cap the scoring. Mitch Voit, Hrustich and AJ Garcia all ended the game with two hits apiece. The Wolverines used 10 pitchers in the loss with Ricky Kidd taking the loss as he gave up two runs in an inning and a third.

The Wolverines will now look to bounce back as they welcome Maryland to town for a three-game Big Ten series. It is the first home conference series of the year for the Wolverines after playing last weekend in State College.

Maryland is 19-6 on the season and 2-1 in conference play. The Terrapins are on a two-game winning streak after an extra-innings win against Michigan State on Sunday and a midweek win against Georgetown. All-time, Michigan is 22-13 against Maryland and 10-9 in conference games. At home, the Wolverines are 5-3, but dropped two of three in the last home series in 2021; they did not face Maryland last season and were swept in College Park in 2022.

Eddie Hacopian is leading the team in hitting coming into the weekend. He is batting a team-best .375 with seven doubles and 20 RBI. Jacob Orr is right behind him with a .347 average and two home runs. Chris Hacopian is the team’s leading home run hitter with six, while Sam Hojnar is chasing him with five round-trippers on the season.

Meanwhile, the Terrapins have four players with at least 20 RBI on the season and they have hit 29 home runs as a team.

On the mound, Logan Koester has established himself as their top guy and he comes into the weekend 4-1 with a 2.72 ERA. He is not a big strikeout guy, just 19, but he has given up just 29 hits in 36 and a third innings pitched.

Ryan Van Buren is their No. 2 and he has yet to take a loss. He comes into the weekend 4-0 with a 4.02 ERA.

Game 1: Friday at 4 p.m. ET in Ann Arbor on B1G+

Game 2: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET in Ann Arbor on B1G+

Game 3: Sunday at noon ET in Ann Arbor on Big Ten Network