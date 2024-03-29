 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan basketball 2024 offseason transfer portal tracker

Everything you need regarding Michigan’s offseason in the portal can be found here.

By Von Lozon
Michigan Basketball Introduces Dusty May Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team will look completely different next season. With new head coach Dusty May looking to fill a boatload of roster spots, Michigan fans should expect a busy offseason.

Everything you need to know about Michigan’s efforts in the transfer portal can be found here. Bookmark this page, as it will be updated as more names in the transfer portal are reported/confirmed to have Michigan interest, vice versa, or both.

Confirmed mutual interest

Reported interest

Commits

  • TBD

