Recruiting Visitors List: Top OL targets swarming Ann Arbor this weekend

The Michigan Wolverines completed another week of spring practice, and the spring game is less than a month away. We’ve seen many recruits on campus for unofficial visits, and that’s continuing again this weekend.

It’s encouraging to see the new personnel hired by head coach Sherrone Moore already getting offers out to players just weeks after officially joining the staff, and some of those visiting this weekend are recently offered prospects.

Class of 2025

Kamren Flowers, WR

At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, the West Bloomfield native is a four-star on the 247Sports composite, as well as a top-three player in the state. He’s got other offers from Michigan State, Arizona State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Miami, Indiana, Iowa State, Rutgers and more.

Jack Lange, OL

At 6-foot-8 and 275-pounds, Lange is a top-150 overall player — and a top target for the Wolverines — with other offers from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Penn State, Ohio State and Nebraska. He has two Crystal Balls for Notre Dame, but the Irish seem to be trending down a bit in this one after they took a few other players at the position, so Michigan could make a big move this weekend.

Douglas Utu, OL

Utu is a big time four-star recruit out of Las Vegas. He is No. 53 overall on the composite and has more than 20 offers, including from Michigan, Ohio State, Michigan State, Tennessee and Alabama. He unofficially visited last fall for The Game, and he’s had an offer with the Wolverines since May 2022. He also has a former high school teammate on the team in true freshman running back Micah Ka’apana, who seems excited to see him.

Michael Carroll, OL

Carroll is another four-star offensive lineman visiting this weekend. Moore and Kirk Campbell and Grant Newsome are all recruiting him vigorously. Michigan offered him last August, and other blue bloods like Georgia, who offered him at the beginning of the month, have followed suit. He also has offers from Texas, Penn State, Alabama, Florida, USC, Clemson and more.

Hardy Watts, OL

Yet another four-star offensive lineman visiting this weekend, Watts hails from the state of Massachusetts. He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 290 pounds, indicating he could be a flex guy at the next level. Michigan offered Watts in February, and he has other offers from Alabama, Penn State, Miami, Wisconsin, Michigan State and more.

Kaden Strayhorn, OL

Guess what — another four-star offensive lineman! Strayhorn, who plays at IMG Academy in Florida, is actually a Michigan State legacy prospect, but he has high interest in the Wolverines. Strayhorn is an interior offensive lineman all the way at 6-foot-3 and 285 pounds, and could play center in college.

Joshua Johnson, S

A three-star safety out of the state of Ohio — that’s worked well for Michigan in the past — Johnson is 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. He hasn’t gotten an offer from Michigan yet, but he does have more than a dozen offers, including from Louisville, Penn State and Arkansas.

Class of 2026

Jackson Cantwell, OL

Cantwell is a huge five-star offensive tackle from the state of Missouri. He’s also the No. 3 recruit in the 2026 class and the top offensive lineman, according to the composite. He’s got an offer from Mizzou, along with nearly 30 other offers. Michigan offered in February, so this is an important first step for Newsome and company in this recruitment.

Gregory Patrick, OL

Cantwell isn’t the only offensive line prospect in the junior class to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, as Patrick will also be in attendance. He is a Portage, Michigan native and is 6-foot-5 and 275 pounds. He is currently unranked but appears to be one of the best in-state prospects thus far in the 2026 class. He’s also received offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and more.

Briggs Cherry, QB

Another unranked prospect, Cherry is a quarterback from Knoxville, Tennessee. He doesn’t have a ton of offers right now, but has been offered by Ole Miss, Pitt and Louisville. Michigan has yet to throw its hat into the ring for Cherry, but we’ll see what happens after the visit.

Colsen Gatten LB

Gatten is a linebacker from Pittsburgh, an area that the Wolverines have tried recruiting hard over the last few cycles. He got his offer from Michigan just last week, indicating he has a strong interest in the Wolverines to already have planned a visit. Along with Michigan, he has other offers from Penn State, Pitt and Notre Dame, among others.