Report: Durral Brooks, reaffirms his commitment to Dusty May, Michigan basketball

Dusty May has reportedly secured his first big win as the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines basketball team.

Less than a week after being officially announced to the public, May spoke with one of Michigan’s recruits, Durral “Phat Phat” Brooks at his high school on Thursday, and Brooks reaffirmed his commitment to the Wolverines, as reported by Clayton Sayfie of The Wolverine.

Brooks is ranked No. 194 overall according to the 247Sports composite. The 6-foot-2 combo guard led Catholic Central in points (27.1), rebounds (7.8), assists (4.9) and steals (2.8) despite being the primary focus of every opponent’s scouting report and playing through a small tear in his patellar tendon.

In addition, Brooks missed five games due to that knee injury this past season, but still led the Cougars to a 20-6 record and became the Cougars’ first Mr. Basketball winner. He was also named the Associated Press’ D2 Player of the Year.

“His leadership of a very young basketball team stood out,” Catholic Central coach TJ Meerman told Sayfie. “His ability to play at such a high level when he really didn’t practice for the last two months of our season, and for him to be as productive on the court with a jumping restriction was incredible.

“Obviously, his sheer numbers — he’s our point guard, and he’s averaging eight rebounds a game — he was really doing it all for us.”

With all the unknowns surrounding Michigan’s roster for 2024, Brooks’ reaffirmed commitment is one less player May has to worry about. May will now shift his focus to potentially getting back in the mix with four-star forward Khani Rooths, who decommitted on March 18. It is also possible for Tarris Reed Jr. and George Washington III, who both entered the transfer portal, to return to Michigan.

Nonetheless, securing one of his incoming true freshman is massive and can provide May and the Wolverines some momentum for an important offseason.