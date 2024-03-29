Michigan hires former Western Michigan DC as defensive line coach

Michigan has a new defensive line coach.

The Wolverines have hired Memphis co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach Lou Esposito, per a report from 247 Sports Matt Zenitz.

Michigan is expected to hire Memphis’ Lou Esposito as its new defensive line coach, sources tell @247Sports.



Was previously defensive coordinator at Western Michigan. Led the way for the MAC’s No. 2 ranked scoring defense in 2022 and has developed players like current… pic.twitter.com/Th76gqoOGk — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 29, 2024

Esposito was Western Michigan’s defensive coordinator and defensive line coach from 2017-23 and was hired by Memphis in January of this year. However, the chance at joining a program that’s coming off winning a national championship was clearly something that Esposito couldn’t pass up.

“Esposito is well-known around the Midwest as he recruited the state of Michigan, Illinois and spot-recruited some other areas at Davenport, Ferris State and then Western Michigan,” 247 Sports Allen Trieu said. “He was responsible for recruiting and developing three defensive linemen who could be drafted next month in Braden Fiske, who transferred from Western Michigan to Florida State, Andre Carter, who transferred from Western to Indiana, and Marshawn Kneeland who stayed at Western despite overtures from Colorado and other schools.”

Esposito, 47, will be coaching a unit that includes arguably two of the nation’s best defensive linemen Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. His hiring comes when time is of the essence. Michigan’s amid spring practices and he’ll have to get acclimated to Michigan’s scheme quickly while also developing relationships with the players. On the surface, it sounds as if Michigan hired a coach who knows how to recruit at a high level and develop players at a high level. The fact that Esposito has experience calling plays as a defensive coordinator is a plus as well.