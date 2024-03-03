Michigan Wolverines at Ohio State Buckeyes Preview: The Return

This season will not yield many memorable games that fans will look back on in future years. The Michigan Wolverines have won just three Big Ten contests, each of them enjoyable for a moment, but each of them ultimately culminating in nothing. However, this Sunday offers a new opportunity: a chance to douse a flame.

Since an MLK Day win over the Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan has gone an astonishing 1-10. While the Buckeyes would go on to lose five of their next six as well, they have followed that up with a 4-2 stretch that includes wins over Purdue, Michigan State, and Nebraska to crack the door slightly open with postseason hopes. An NCAA Tournament appearance is still very unlikely, but the hope is growing in Columbus.

Unlike its rival, Ohio State was willing to say enough is enough and fired Chris Holtmann in mid-February. It might just be a string of good luck, but interim head coach Jake Diebler has since led his team to those three aforementioned upsets and has seemingly got the Buckeyes right back on track. It might end up being too little, too late for this season, but it certainly looks like a coaching switch was the right decision.

Michigan Wolverines (8-21, 3-15) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17-12, 7-11)

Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 3, 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV/Streaming: CBS

The in-conference numbers for Ohio State are still mediocre, which makes this recent stretch even more impressive. The defensive turnaround has been remarkable, even with a rough outing in the loss to Minnesota a few games ago, as Diebler’s squad held both Michigan State and Nebraska under 1.00 PPP and now gets a Michigan team coming off its worst offensive performance of the year.

The Buckeyes hold the advantage on the other end of the court too, with good offensive numbers in Diebler’s three wins against quality defenses. There are many words that could be used to describe the Wolverines’ defense, but “quality” would not be among them, and indeed five of the last six opponents have topped 1.20 PPP against Michigan which almost sounds made up.

“Congratulations, universe. You win.”

Here we are. Just one more regular season game after this one and the page will officially turn. While a win on Sunday will not salvage this horrendous year, how the team performs will say a lot. Michigan lost both games to the Spartans but did take down the Buckeyes once, and being the one to officially end their Tournament homes — in Columbus — would at least bring some schadenfreude.

For that to happen, the usual suspects have to be at their best. Dug McDaniel is back available, and Terrance Williams had a great game in the first matchup. As long as Tarris Reed stays out of foul trouble, he should have an impact too. The recipe is there for a Michigan win, but it means doing the little things well (defensive rebounding, limiting turnovers) and staying focused from the jump. While it is easy to feel resigned, this is still a rivalry game.