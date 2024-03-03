Michigan drops seventh straight, loses to Ohio State on the road

The Michigan Wolverines fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes, 84-61, for their seventh straight loss and their first to the Buckeyes this season after defeating them back on Jan. 15.

First half

The matchup between two of the bottom three Big Ten teams started as everyone expected. Outside of Zed Key’s posterizing dunk on Will Tschetter to get the scoring underway on Ohio State’s senior day, Ohio State shot 2-for-8 (0-for-3 from three) through four minutes, while Michigan went 1-for-4, leading to a 4-2 game at the first media timeout.

What a way to start Senior Day for Key



The scoring continued to come at a premium for the next four minutes, as Michigan had three turnovers with a three-and-a-half-minute scoring drought, while the Buckeyes went two minutes and 15 seconds without a point and four minutes without a field goal. Bruce Thornton finally made two free throws for Ohio State, and Dug McDaniel drained a three and followed it up with a layup on the next possession to keep within three points at the under-12 stoppage.

The Wolverines added to their 7-0 run out of the timeout, but the Buckeyes put their own 7-0 run together in just over a minute, combining a Key layup, Devin Royal dunk and Jamison Battle three, forcing Juwan Howard to call a timeout down eight points.

From that point on in the first half, the shooting gravely improved for both teams. Key knocked down a couple free throws to keep the Buckeyes at a safe distance, but Nimari Burnett scored six of the next 10 points for Michigan to cut the deficit to four. A minute later, the Wolverines were down by just one after Terrance Williams II drained a three-pointer with 3:35 remaining.

Continuing with the trend of runs, Ohio State turned the pressure on out of the final media stoppage, making three straight field goals (two were dunks), while Michigan didn’t make a field goal for three-and-a-half minutes until a McDaniel layup to end the half.

Despite never leading, turning the ball over nine times in the half (four by Tarris Reed Jr.), shooting 40 percent from the field and only making two threes, the Wolverines only trailed by five at halftime, 32-27. The Buckeyes shot just 44 percent overall and 16 percent from behind the arc.

Second half

Unlike the first matchup between the two teams when Michigan took control in the second half, Ohio State did not let that happen on its home court. The Buckeyes went on an 8-0 run courtesy of Roddy Gayle Jr. and Evan Mahaffey layups, Thornton free throws and an Okpara dunk. Gayle pushed the lead to 15 before McDaniel hit a jumper to score the Wolverines’ first points of the half four minutes in.

That jumper then sparked a Michigan 7-0 run that included another Williams three-pointer and Youssef Khayat’s first shot to cut the deficit to eight points at the first media timeout with about 15 minutes to go.

The Wolverines hit a shooting lull for the next four minutes, missing four straight field goals while Ohio State made four in a row. However, Michigan knocked down four free throws and Burnett finally hammered home a dunk to keep within nine points into the under-12 timeout.

As turnovers and fouls continued piling up, the game shifted to a charity stripe battle with both teams making every attempt through 10 minutes into the second half. Trailing by 10, Tschetter sank a three and Reed made his first basket of the game (1-for-6) one possession later, cutting the deficit to seven.

Nonetheless, the Buckeyes continued to grow their lead when Michigan got within single digits. Thornton made his first three-pointer and Gayle converted an and-one to take an 11-point lead into the under-eight timeout. Less than a minute and a half later, Ohio State scored seven more points to increase its lead to 16.

The Buckeyes put together a subsequent 12-0 run and added to their 20-4 run since the 10-minute mark in the second half, putting the game away with four minutes remaining.

Ohio State finished the game on a 29-8 run while the Wolverines did not make a field goal for six of the final seven minutes of the game. Their last field goal was a Cooper Smith layup with a minute remaining.

Michigan made just 18 field goals in the contest, shooting 36 percent, 27 percent from three and 72 percent from the free throw line. The Wolverines also committed 17 fouls and 16 turnovers. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes shot 75 percent in the second half to bring their total to 56 percent from the field, converted 41.7 percent from the arc and 80 percent from the free throw line (Thornton went 10-for-10 from the charity stripe).

To add fuel to the fire, Michigan already clinched the No. 14 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, the first time it will finish last place in 57 years. It will take on Nebraska for the final home game of the regular season next Sunday.