Takeaways from Michigan’s loss at Ohio State

It always sucks to lose in ugly fashion, but that’s become the norm for the Michigan men’s basketball team as of late. While the Wolverines hung around for the first 30 or so game minutes, the wheels ultimately came off against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Michigan never led in this one, losing in Columbus, 84-61.

Michigan won the first matchup in Ann Arbor, but never really stood a chance in this one. Despite being towards the bottom of the Big Ten standings, the Buckeyes have been playing relatively well since firing head coach Chris Holtmann on Valentine’s Day. OSU is 3-2 under interim coach Jake Diebler, including wins over No. 2 Purdue, Michigan State on a buzzer beater, and Nebraska.

The Wolverines have now lost seven straight, and have lost their last two games — against teams at the bottom of the Big Ten standings in Rutgers and Ohio State — by a combined margin of 53 points.

Per the CBS broadcast, Michigan is set to finish last in the Big Ten for the first time in 57 years. You could argue this truly is rock bottom for a program that was in the National Championship six years ago.

Here are some takeaways from another ugly loss.

Wheels come off in the second half

Both teams struggled offensively towards the start of this one, and Michigan hung around with Ohio State for a good portion of the second half, trailing by five at the break.

Michigan initially showed fight after being down 15 early in the half, ultimately cutting the Ohio State lead to just six. However, the Buckeyes then outscored the Wolverines, 38-21, using a 14-2 run to put this one completely out of reach.

It’s become reasonable to expect Michigan’s opponent to go on a big second-half run to seal the win. It’s happened in almost every loss, and this looks like a team that is ready for this season to be over.

Turnovers are an issue yet again

I feel like I’ve written a version of the following statement a dozen times already in takeaways this season, but the Wolverines struggled to take care of the ball.

They had nine turnovers in the first half and 18 in the game. The Wolverines turn the ball over more than any other team in the Big Ten, with a 12.8 per game average that’s tied for 271st out of 351 teams in all of DI men’s college basketball.

You have to shoot the ball really well to win when you turn the ball over that much, and the Wolverines did not do that, making only 36.4 percent of their 55 shots in this one. U-M has turned over the ball too much this season, and its opponents often take advantage.

Michigan can’t defend the paint

Michigan can’t keep its opponents from scoring in the paint. It’s been a problem all year long, and it’s gotten worse now that Olivier Nkamhoua is out for the year.

Ohio State doubled Michigan’s points in the paint, 40-20. Ohio State struggled to make a lot of jump shots, but did a good job in the interior. It helped that the Buckeyes scored 27 points off Michigan turnovers.

Either Michigan’s defensive game plan needs a complete overhaul after this season, or the Wolverines need to recruit more players who make more of an effort on that end of the floor. Doing both next season would be ideal.

More offensive struggles

We’ve written ad nauseam about Michigan’s offensive struggles this season, and this possession perfectly showcases why Michigan has struggled to score consistently.

As former player Ant Wright points out, Tarris Reed Jr. gets the ball in the post here and nothing else really happens. Aside from Will Tschetter getting under the basket and moving his defender into easier help-side position, the other players on the floor are just standing there before Reed loses the ball and badly misses a left hook.

One of my favorite sets.. hit the post for a backdown iso and then stand around pic.twitter.com/H8cmprtJEr — ᗩᑎT ᗯᖇIGᕼT (@itsAntWright) March 3, 2024

Creativity on offense is rampant throughout college basketball, and a simple back cut or a flare screen on this post-up would help the Wolverines immensely. Way too often this season, the Wolverines make offense harder on themselves with a lack of ball movement and off-ball movement.

One positive takeaway: Nimari Burnett with a poster on Zed Key

Nimari Burnett, who fouled out with eight points, had the play of the game for Michigan, throwing it down on Ohio State’s Zed Key to cut the Buckeye lead to six.

Andrew Kahn of MLive reported earlier this week that Burnett is undecided about his future with the Wolverines. While he’s been inconsistent on both ends this season, Michigan could use his scoring bursts next season, especially with all the players in the rotation set to leave.

Up Next

Michigan closes the regular season at noon against Nebraska on Sunday, March 10. That game tips off at noon on Big Ten Network, and the following will be honored for senior day:

Players: Nimari Burnett, Jaelin Llewellyn, Jackson Selvala and Terrance Williams II

Team Blue Managers: Curt Alvesteffer, Ian Ochieng and Alex Schestag