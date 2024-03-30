John Beilein assisted Warde Manuel in the hiring of basketball coach Dusty May

Respect is something that coaches take very seriously.

It’s not something that is solely earned based on wins and losses. It comes across in how coaches interact with their players, other coaches on their team and their opponents.

John Beilein is a coach who has earned the respect of many college coaches and athletic directors. It just so happens that Beilein parlayed that to assist with the hiring of new Michigan Wolverines basketball coach, Dusty May.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel wanted a swift and quiet process to find his next head basketball coach after Juwan Howard was let go. Manuel knew he couldn’t do it alone, so he enlisted help from various sources during his search. He hired executive search firm TurnkeyZRG, which specializes in sports and entertainment. He talked to 10 to 12 former basketball players to get their thoughts on the type of coach the Wolverines needed. He also reached out to Beilein, the program’s all-time winningest coach.

“At my age, you’re trying to give back as much as you can,” Beilein said on “The HUGE Show” Tuesday, hours after May was formally introduced. “When (Manuel) reached out, I said, ‘Obviously.’ I got emotional about it, actually. … It’s emotional for me to get this program back to where we worked so hard to achieve it to be.”

Manuel explained to Beilein that he formulated a list, and May was at the top. After Florida Atlantic lost in the Round of 64 to Northwestern on Friday night, Manuel decided to reach out to May’s agent to schedule a meeting.

“I think it was that night or the next morning, I get a text from my agent and he said Michigan would like to meet in person. We have to work out some logistics. So we worked out the logistics. I think it was Saturday evening. We got back at one or 2am Friday. Saturday evening, I drove to Fort Lauderdale and met with Warde, Doug, TurnkeyZRG, and myself and had a great conversation.”

Beilein also made the trip to Fort Lauderdale from Naples, a 110-mile drive between the coasts of Florida. Manuel’s idea for Beilein was to talk to May about coaching for the Wolverines and what to expect in Ann Arbor.

“Coaches will listen to ADs when we talk about administration, how we talk about how someone is as a person,” Manuel said on Tuesday. “They don’t listen to me when I talk about basketball: ‘Here’s what you need to do.’ But him and John? They know the language. ... His basketball questions can be better answered by him…Coach John Beilein provided extremely valuable insight to me over the last five days of this search.”

When Beilein got the chance to meet with May, they not only talked about basketball, but May recounted a story of when he first met the Hall of Fame coach on the court floor in Indianapolis during his first season as head coach for the Owls.

“Well, I’ve tried to take something from everyone that I’ve worked for, worked with, so you pick up things,” May said on Tuesday. “But I’ve studied coach Beilein’s teams at West Virginia extensively when his son played for him, and I actually worked with Derek Nichols who was a member of one of Beilein’s winning teams. But my first week on the job in Florida Atlantic, he was on the baseline in Indianapolis, I remember like it was yesterday. And he sat down next to me and told me the impact that we have as coaches in college and how important it is to never waver from the integrity of the game and the responsibilities we have as head coaches.”

After reciting the story that stuck with May, the newly hired coach had a ton of questions for the Michigan legend.

“So the first question that I asked him– several questions about how he was able to sustain the success that he did, how they built it and what their recruiting philosophy was, and the academic components and all those things. But more than anything else, we just talked about basketball and what we thought was the best way to win here. As far as role, like I said, I revere coaches, and I see legit coaches. I see legit coaches here today that I’m going to stick my head in and watch them practice, see how they teach. And so I revere coaches, and you have legendary coaches that have represented this institution and hung banners, absolutely whatever role he wants, then I’m going to embrace it because I’m going to learn from him and use that information.”

A day after the search team met with May, the former FAU head man accepted the coaching position with the Wolverines and made it to Ann Arbor the following day. While many factors played a part in getting May to Michigan, he and Manuel gave credit to Beilein for his knowledge, experience and conversations he had with May in pitching the Wolverines.

It’s safe to say that once a Michigan man, always a Michigan man.