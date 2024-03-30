Moving on from Juwan Howard was absolutely necessary for the Michigan Wolverines, even if they did not have his replacement waiting in the wings. While no rumored head coach stood out to me as a no-doubter, Dusty May looked to be the cream of the crop and it is hard to argue that Michigan did not get the best available option.

May inherits a team that finished last in the Big Ten, without any sort of identity or strength in 2023-24. His resume suggests that a turnaround can be expected, and even if it might take a couple years, there should be some early results this fall. His last two seasons at Florida Atlantic give Michigan fans plenty of hope and reason for excitement.

The Wolverines ended their pathetic campaign with an offense right around 100th-best in the country and a defense nearly 100 spots lower. This team struggled with fundamentals — defensive rebounding, protecting the ball, guarding the perimeter — and that is the first thing to fix. However, May has an even bigger vision, and the improvements should be plentiful across the board.

What changes do you most want Dusty May to bring next season?

The most frustrating part of 2023 was all of the close losses, but Michigan solved that in 2024…by just getting blown out instead. With those numerous defeats came all sorts of problems, including some of the worst defense imaginable. The sheer volume of offensive rebounds gifted to opponents were enough to drive me crazy, and I think May will look to clean that up right away.

However, the thing that gives me the most hope for next season is an actual offense to watch. Sure, Michigan was oddly hot from deep for part of the year, but in the end this was a dreadful offense that turned the ball over a ton and could not make any sort of basket. May had Florida Atlantic finding good shots, converting them, and playing quickly, and he will breathe new life into an extremely stale current structure.

Relatedly, I think May is going to target, both in the portal and in future recruits, players that can fit his scheme on offense. A little like John Beilein, there may be some defensive blemishes at first, but those can be overcome with superior scoring and better effort (not that it would be hard to improve there). Call me simplistic, but I am ready for some fun times on offense next fall.

What do you think? What else does May bring to Ann Arbor that gets you excited about basketball again?