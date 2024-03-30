It’s clear that a busy offseason is ahead for Dusty May and the Michigan Wolverines as they attempt to fill their many open scholarship spots. One of the biggest flaws of the current roster comes at the center position, as Tarris Reed — the only true big man on the roster last season is in the transfer portal right now.

Apparently, May and the Wolverines have their eyes on a primary target in seven-foot Yale transfer Danny Wolf. The sophomore center was phenomenal this season, scoring 14.1 points and 9.7 rebounds per game while earning First-Team Ivy League honors.

Wolf was 24th in the country in rebounds per game this season and saw dramatic improvement from deep (shooting 34.5 percent from behind the arc on 2.6 attempts per game) and from the charity stripe (up to 71.7 percent from 62.5 percent the year before) while becoming a starter for the Bulldogs.

NEWS: Yale forward Danny Wolf has entered the transfer portal, per @JamieShaw5.⁰⁰The 7-0 sophomore averaged 14.1PTS & 9.7 REB this season. https://t.co/rzZr73gGuq pic.twitter.com/phMqbqA12b — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 29, 2024

Yale won the Ivy League in 2024 and pulled off the first-round upset over the SEC Champion Auburn Tigers. Wolf scored 13 points and had five rebounds while shooting the ball 15 times. He followed that up with nine points, 10 rebounds and five assists in the Round of 32 loss to San Diego State. Wolf scored 20 or more points in eight games this season and posted 14 double-doubles.

Along with his two seasons of NCAA experience, Wolf won a silver medal with Team Israel in the 2023 FIBA Under-20 European Championship, where he averaged 17.7 points and 12 rebounds per game.

Wolf would fit perfectly in May’s offense with his ability to stretch the floor. On3 ranks him as the No. 7 player and No. 3 center in the portal as of Saturday evening.

Danny Wolf put on a show against Princeton



21 PTS • 9-15 FG • 2-6 FT • 12 REB • 3 AST • 2 BLK



Easily one of the most entertaining big men to watch, mixing nifty finishing around the hoop with athleticism, rim protection, guard-like handling and range at 7-feet tall pic.twitter.com/rmhdVqilkM — CBB Europe (@CBB_Europe) February 3, 2024

Davis Mosley from The Michigan Insider has said Michigan is in “a tremendous spot” for Wolf, who also reportedly posted a “not to be contacted” notation on his portal entry. Typically, this would indicate a college destination or top programs have already been selected. If things go down the right way, this could be May’s first portal win at Michigan.