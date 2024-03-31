Michigan relying on leadership and competition to sharpen itself in spring ball

In the wake of Michigan’s national championship win, much of the offseason’s attention seemed to be focused on what the Wolverines were losing. A large swath of the roster from 2023 is now headed off to the 2024 NFL Draft, while a few others hit the transfer portal.

Some big contributors and leaders were a part of the offseason’s mass exodus, including all six captains from the 2023 team, as well as the starting quarterback. Furthermore, several changes on the coaching staff, including the head coach, might have some outsiders questioning where the psyche of the team is at during spring ball.

Well, based on the comments of senior running back Donovan Edwards on a recent edition of the “In the Trenches” podcast, it would appear that Michigan is still in a good place in the leadership department. In his appearance, Edwards assessed his own performance and spoke about taking on a leadership role with the team.

“It starts by being the leader by living up to what you’re saying,” Edwards said. He mentioned being a good role model for younger players and practicing what he preaches. “It’s all up to us to be able to uphold the standard,” Edwards would add, citing the foundation that had been laid by guys like Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Ross before him.

As a senior now, Edwards has the new task of being a role model for his teammates, and potentially serving as a team captain. Another member of the program in a new role is Sherrone Moore, who is taking over for Jim Harbaugh. However, Edwards believes that Moore will allow him and others to use their voices this year.

Edwards mentioned that he was encouraged by the way, “(Moore) operated and allowed players to be leaders amongst the team.” Specifically, Edwards mentioned halftime of the Maryland game, where Moore allowed linebacker Mike Barrett to address the team while it was struggling.

With so many starting spots up for grabs as well, Edwards noted that each position group is also adopting a different leadership structure.

“Every position group has leaders - at least two leaders in every position group,” Edwards said. He would also add that everyone seems to be adopting an, “it’s not my team, it’s our team” mindset.

The quarterback position might be where this is of particular importance. Despite not being a team captain, J.J. McCarthy has been a guy that the team has rallied around for the past two seasons. Right now, it’s not known who will succeed him, but it sounds like quarterback Alex Orji has a strong mindset in the midst of the competition.

“It would be a dishonor for (Orji) to be selfish - and not be working as hard as he can to push the quarterbacks around him.” Edwards mentioned that this was something Alex Orji had spoken about in the midst of the competition.

“That’s equivalent to the running backs room,” Edwards would add. He mentioned the need for them to push each other as much as possible in order to develop their skills to the fullest in preparation for the season.

While fans might have some pause ahead of the 2024 season because of how different the roster will look, they should take comfort in the fact that there might not be much of a drop-off from a leadership standpoint. Guys like Donovan Edwards have been vocal so far this offseason about not being complacent with the results of last season and staying hungry.

With spots on the depth chart up for grabs and so much production to replace as well, it would appear that the players are also eager to make the most of the competition with one another, even if they fall short in the end.