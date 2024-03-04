According to a report by 247Sports, Sherrone Moore is set to hire Kevin Wilkins as a defensive analyst for the Michigan Wolverines.

With Wink Martindale being hired as Michigan’s defensive coordinator, it’s no surprise to see this move happen. Wilkins was a member of the Baltimore Ravens and New York Giants when Wink was the defensive coordinator for both teams, so he brings a wealth of knowledge for Michigan’s defensive scheme.

Wilkins was first a video intern for the Ravens in 2015 before becoming their video operations coordinator in 2017. He was promoted to a defensive assistant role with Baltimore in 2021 before being hired by the Giants for the same job.

On the surface, this appears to be a quality hire. Wilkins has nine years of NFL experience, specifically with the inside linebackers the last few years at Baltimore and New York. He was also able to work with former Michigan defensive coordinators Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter while with the Ravens, which certainly doesn’t hurt.

Additionally, Wilkins’ strong rapport with Martindale should also provide some good chemistry among the coaching staff, even though this is an off-field position.

The only on-field coaching roles that have been confirmed so far this offseason for the Wolverines includes Sherrone Moore (head coach), Steve Casula (tight ends coach), Grant Newsome (offensive line coach), Kirk Campbell (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach), and J.B. Brown (special teams coach). Reported coaching additions — but not confirmed by the university up to this point — include the aforementioned Martindale (defensive coordinator), Brian Jean-Mary (linebackers coach), LaMar Morgan (defensive backs coach) and Greg Scruggs (defensive line coach).

It was also reported that wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy signed a two-year extension that also gave him a passing game coordinator title with the Wolverines.

This is a developing story.