Michigan Baseball Recap: The Wolverines go 1-2 in Dodgertown Classic

Following a disappointing weekend series in Texas last week, the Michigan baseball team was back in action over the weekend. The Wolverines were in southern California for three games against UCLA, UC Irvine and San Diego, respectively, as part of the Dodgertown Classic.

Here’s a recap of all the action from the diamond.

On Friday night, Michigan squared off against UCLA, and it was the night of Mitch Voit. Voit got the start on the mound and went the distance, throwing nine innings, surrendering four hits and three earned runs. He also had a solid outing at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a triple, one run scored and one RBI.

ICYMI...



Last night, Mitch Voit threw a complete game to lead Michigan to victory over UCLA! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/91RHCyTwGx — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 2, 2024

UCLA gained a 2-1 lead after getting on the board in the second inning, and was able to hold it until the seventh inning. It was then that Michigan struck for three runs, going up 4-2. UCLA would strike back for a run in the bottom half of the seventh, but it wouldn’t be enough, giving Michigan a 4-3 win over a solid Bruin team.

Michigan went back to work on Saturday afternoon against UC Irvine. Unfortunately, this game went awry for a few reasons. Jacob Denner got the start on the mound, and was only able to record one out in the bottom of the first inning. He surrendered five hits and six earned runs before the game was delayed due to rain.

After the break, Connor Judge took over, and surrendered four runs of his own, giving UC Irvine a 10-0 lead in the first.

Michigan would battle back with a Stephen Hrustich homer in the second, followed by two runs in the fourth and one run in the sixth. It wouldn’t be nearly enough, though, as UC Irvine scored two more runs to win the game, 12-4.

Looking to right the ship, Michigan took on San Diego at Dodger Stadium. With freshman Dylan Vigue on the mound, San Diego got on the board first in the first inning to go up 1-0. Michigan would come back to tie it in the bottom of the third, but from then on, it was all San Diego.

San Diego’s Jack Costello clubbed a homer to left field to make it 2-1 in the fourth, but the Toreros weren’t done yet. They tacked on six additional runs in the fifth inning to go up 8-1. They scored another run in the eighth to make the final score 9-1.

Michigan’s pitching staff has been knocked around a lot so far this season, as the Wolverines have surrendered at least eight runs in seven of their 12 games, and gave up 21 total runs in this weekend’s losses. After the weekend, Michigan stands at a 4-8 overall.

Fortunately, Michigan will finally get to play in its own ballpark, as the team will come home to take on Oakland at Ray Fisher Stadium on Wednesday for the 2024 home opener. After that, the Wolverines will head south to take on Coastal Carolina for three games this weekend.