College football could see some very notable rule changes for the 2024 season, as the NCAA Football Rules Committee suggested some moves that would bring the sport more in line with the NFL. Matt and Mike discuss the potential addition of these rules and what they could mean for college football moving forward.

Additionally, several of Michigan’s 2024 NFL Draft entrants made their way over to Indianapolis this weekend after a record-setting 18 Wolverines received invitations. The boys give their opinions on some of the event’s most notable performers and what impact (if any) it may have had on their draft stock.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF