Michigan NFL Draft risers/fallers following combine results

A long week in Indianapolis is now over, where 18 Michigan players were invited to the NFL Scouting and most of those 18 participated in drills and testing.

Plenty of Michigan players helped their draft stock at the combine, including J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, and Roman Wilson. However, most Michigan players fared well and it’s fair to say that every player that participated in drills helped their draft stock and certainly didn’t hurt it.

Here’s a recap of how Michigan players fared in Indy.

J.J. McCarthy

Blake Corum

Blake Corum is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.48 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 269 out of 1765 RB from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/QTzoU8nyku pic.twitter.com/x8J205OH6E — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

Blake Corum flying through the off tackle reaction drill shows why the 40-yard dash doesn’t mean everything for a running back.



MarShawn Lloyd had the faster 40 time but Corum is much better in a drill showing reaction time, cut ability and elusiveness.pic.twitter.com/nmokGaVaCR — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) March 2, 2024

Cornelius Johnson

Cornelius Johnson is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.90 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 32 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/3CVCjumOrc pic.twitter.com/eJMATc4xMN — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

There’s likely so much that we never got to see from Cornelius Johnson at Michigan.



He’ll be one of the draft’s great steals.pic.twitter.com/RpwPH5UCGr — 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) March 3, 2024

Roman Wilson

AJ Barner

#Michigan TE AJ Barner says he "Is the best blocking Tight End in the country." pic.twitter.com/s14jbxboRw — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CodyCarpentier) February 29, 2024

Mike Sainristil

looks like @MikeSainristil made some cash money today https://t.co/v3iP8uwlbL — Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) March 2, 2024

Kris Jenkins

Kris Jenkins improves his 40 time on his second run.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qxMw8RAMJs — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) February 29, 2024

A look at the most athletic defensive tackles among 2024 combine participants according to the NGS athleticism score.



89 - Braden Fiske (@FSUFootball)

86 - Byron Murphy II (@TexasFootball)

83 - Kris Jenkins (@UMichFootball)



*Pending shuttle and bench press results pic.twitter.com/4QAni3W6G6 — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 29, 2024

Kris Jenkins is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 74 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/TtfXvrGV2H pic.twitter.com/2EWFoFHlAW — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

Jaylen Harrell

Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell in pass rush drill#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/swpNqYXBtB — TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) February 29, 2024

Michigan edge Jaylen Harrell:

6-4 | 250

33 1/4 arm

9 3/4 hand

37-inch vert — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 29, 2024

Josh Wallace

Josh Wallace is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/DuxS5JBA72 pic.twitter.com/n0quywhV7Z — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Karsen Barnhart

Karsen Barnhart is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.23 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 110 out of 1421 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected



https://t.co/9KMCeD8kf0 pic.twitter.com/K1gzjpWNBI — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

Trente Jones

Trente Jones is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.02 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 282 out of 1421 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/GVCm09Omud pic.twitter.com/3AbHl912Xc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

Trevor Keegan

Trevor Keegan is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.38 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 91 out of 1445 OG from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/egA354uAEi pic.twitter.com/nw2vZJQmFy — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

Drake Nugent

Drake Nugent is a OC prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 6.95 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 179 out of 584 OC from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/Ytc0Xz3tn4 pic.twitter.com/cnk8SvDTRM — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024

LaDarius Henderson