Michigan NFL Draft risers/fallers following combine results

A long week in Indianapolis is now over, where 18 Michigan players were invited to the NFL Scouting and most of those 18 participated in drills and testing.
Plenty of Michigan players helped their draft stock at the combine, including J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, and Roman Wilson. However, most Michigan players fared well and it’s fair to say that every player that participated in drills helped their draft stock and certainly didn’t hurt it.
Here’s a recap of how Michigan players fared in Indy.
J.J. McCarthy
.@jjmccarthy09 airing it out— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/1B6NSNT3N4
J.J. McCarthy's first three throws: pic.twitter.com/gqhmxK0CCr— Brock Heilig (@brockheilig) March 2, 2024
Blake Corum
Blake Corum is a RB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.48 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 269 out of 1765 RB from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/QTzoU8nyku pic.twitter.com/x8J205OH6E
Blake Corum flying through the off tackle reaction drill shows why the 40-yard dash doesn’t mean everything for a running back.— Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) March 2, 2024
MarShawn Lloyd had the faster 40 time but Corum is much better in a drill showing reaction time, cut ability and elusiveness.pic.twitter.com/nmokGaVaCR
.@UMichFootball National Champ Blake Corum with a 4.53u— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/GwePD10R0E
Cornelius Johnson
Cornelius Johnson is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.90 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 32 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/3CVCjumOrc pic.twitter.com/eJMATc4xMN
There’s likely so much that we never got to see from Cornelius Johnson at Michigan.— 〽️att Hartwell (@MaizeCrusader) March 3, 2024
He’ll be one of the draft’s great steals.pic.twitter.com/RpwPH5UCGr
Roman Wilson
National Champion WR Roman Wilson with a solid 4.41u— NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024
: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork
: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/HlkvXcCV9S
Roman Wilson Gauntlet #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/DFMA9cJLZx— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 2, 2024
AJ Barner
AJ Barner Gauntlet#NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/uf3MpfwLNT— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 2, 2024
AJ Barner Sled work#NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/eGuXG6byOD— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 2, 2024
#Michigan TE AJ Barner says he "Is the best blocking Tight End in the country." pic.twitter.com/s14jbxboRw— ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CodyCarpentier) February 29, 2024
Mike Sainristil
He’s a natural @MikeSainristil #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/r3K7DJSMvU— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 2, 2024
looks like @MikeSainristil made some cash money today https://t.co/v3iP8uwlbL— Steve Lorenz (@TremendousUM) March 2, 2024
Kris Jenkins
Kris Jenkins improves his 40 time on his second run.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qxMw8RAMJs— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) February 29, 2024
A look at the most athletic defensive tackles among 2024 combine participants according to the NGS athleticism score.— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) February 29, 2024
89 - Braden Fiske (@FSUFootball)
86 - Byron Murphy II (@TexasFootball)
83 - Kris Jenkins (@UMichFootball)
*Pending shuttle and bench press results pic.twitter.com/4QAni3W6G6
Kris Jenkins is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.55 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 74 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/TtfXvrGV2H pic.twitter.com/2EWFoFHlAW
Jaylen Harrell
Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell in pass rush drill#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/swpNqYXBtB— TheWolverine.com (@TheWolverineOn3) February 29, 2024
Michigan edge Jaylen Harrell:— Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) February 29, 2024
6-4 | 250
33 1/4 arm
9 3/4 hand
37-inch vert
Josh Wallace
Josh Wallace is a CB prospect in the 2024 draft class. He does not qualify for a #RAS due to a lack of measurements. https://t.co/DuxS5JBA72 pic.twitter.com/n0quywhV7Z— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024
Karsen Barnhart
Karsen Barnhart is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.23 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 110 out of 1421 OG from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024
Splits projected
https://t.co/9KMCeD8kf0 pic.twitter.com/K1gzjpWNBI
Splits projected
https://t.co/9KMCeD8kf0 pic.twitter.com/K1gzjpWNBI
Karsen Barnhart Wave Drill#NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/118Z44avra— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 3, 2024
Trente Jones
Trente Jones is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.02 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 282 out of 1421 OG from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/GVCm09Omud pic.twitter.com/3AbHl912Xc
Trente Jones Wave Drill #NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/esCUtzAVPO— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 3, 2024
Trevor Keegan
Trevor Keegan is a OG prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.38 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 91 out of 1445 OG from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/egA354uAEi pic.twitter.com/nw2vZJQmFy
Trevor Keegan Wave Drill #NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/IXQGhZXUoi— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 3, 2024
Drake Nugent
Drake Nugent is a OC prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 6.95 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 179 out of 584 OC from 1987 to 2024.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 4, 2024
Splits projectedhttps://t.co/Ytc0Xz3tn4 pic.twitter.com/cnk8SvDTRM
LaDarius Henderson
LaDarius Henderson Wave Drill #NFLCombine2024 pic.twitter.com/K32u5eYkNT— WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) March 3, 2024
