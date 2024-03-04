 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michigan NFL Draft risers/fallers following combine results

Many Michigan players stood out at the combine.

By Trevor Woods Updated
/ new
NFL Combine Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

A long week in Indianapolis is now over, where 18 Michigan players were invited to the NFL Scouting and most of those 18 participated in drills and testing.

Plenty of Michigan players helped their draft stock at the combine, including J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil, and Roman Wilson. However, most Michigan players fared well and it’s fair to say that every player that participated in drills helped their draft stock and certainly didn’t hurt it.

Here’s a recap of how Michigan players fared in Indy.

J.J. McCarthy

Blake Corum

Cornelius Johnson

Roman Wilson

AJ Barner

Mike Sainristil

Kris Jenkins

Jaylen Harrell

Josh Wallace

Karsen Barnhart

Trente Jones

Trevor Keegan

Drake Nugent

LaDarius Henderson

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...