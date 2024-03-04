NFL Draft Profile: Why J.J. McCarthy could be best QB in the ‘24 class

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy had a stellar career at Michigan and his chances of having success in the NFL appear to be high as well.

McCarthy had a 27-1 record as a starter, a career completion percentage of 68 with 6,226 yards passing, 49 passing touchdowns, 11 interceptions along with 632 rushing yards and 10 rushing scores.

McCarthy’s draft stock is on the rise after a great showing at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. At this point it’s not a question of if McCarthy will be a first-round selection or even a top-10 selection — the question is he a top-six pick? The answer is yes.

The Basics

Height: 6’ 2 1/2”

Weight: 219

Age: 21

3-Cone Drill: 6.82 seconds

20-Yd Shuttle: 4.23 seconds

McCarthy’s strengths

A great leader with a positive attitude. Anyone who has met McCarthy or has been around him any length of time realizes he’s a rare breed of human. He has a naturally infectious energy, but not only that, he’s a gamer who loves football and will do whatever it takes to win.

Top-tier arm talent. McCarthy may have not been asked to push the ball down the field in abundance at Michigan, but he can sling it deep and throw to any quadrant of the field with power or touch.

A winner through and through. McCarthy was 36-2 in high school as a starter and won a national championship with IMG Academy in 2020. Then he went 27-1 at Michigan as a starter and won a national championship in 2023.

Tougher, taller, stronger than perceived. McCarthy continues to add muscle to his frame and looked as strong as any quarterback at the combine.

McCarthy has great speed for a QB. McCarthy’s 3-Cone Drill time of 6.82 was tied for sixth-best at the combine and the best time for a QB.

McCarthy is known to watch a lot of film and his football IQ increased every season he was at Michigan. During the 2023 campaign, McCarthy was trusted to call protections and check in and out of plays at the line depending on what he saw from the defense.

Do Your Homework

Can McCarthy make magic happen when a play breaks down?

The one-handed catch.

The spin.

The absolute DIME 30 yards down the field to Roman Wilson.

All with Dallas Turner bearing down.



J.J. McCarthy pulls off one of the better individual efforts you’ll ever see. pic.twitter.com/dfirVIkrB9 — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) January 1, 2024

Can McCarthy throw balls into tight windows with precision?

TOUCHDOWN ROMAN WILSON.



Ruled a TD, do you agree? pic.twitter.com/ajcLU1glDX — College Football Alerts  (@CFBAlerts_) November 25, 2023

Can McCarthy make plays happen with his legs?

Guarantee: This will not be the last time you see this J.J. McCarthy run to get the 1st down. @jjmccarthy09 x @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/fjpJLFmghe — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 24, 2022

Can McCarthy throw on the run?

J.J. McCarthy to Donovan Edwards! Touchdown Michigan, 20-0 with 7:51 left in the 3rd Quarter. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ptiPxxlTEV — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) October 1, 2022

Can McCarthy take a big hit and get back up?

J.J. McCarthy said this hit pissed him off and set a different trajectory for the rest of the game. pic.twitter.com/kzltMcgx7V — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) November 9, 2022

What experts are saying

It seems like NFL scouts and teams are falling in love with McCarthy the more they study him and get to know him.

Louis Riddick (ESPN)

“I’ll go so much as to say this, just off camera, talking to some personnel people, they think J.J. McCarthy’s going top five. I’m just telling you that he may go top five.”

Joel Klatt (Fox Sports)

“J.J. McCarthy is going to be a really good NFL quarterback, okay? Those of you that want to be a hater of JJ McCarthy, that’s fine. I’m gonna be pretty surprised if he’s not drafted in the first 15 picks, I might be surprised if he’s not taken in the top 10. That’s the type of momentum he’s generating.”

“He went out there, competed, and threw the ball very, very well. I got a text from an NFL evaluator, very respected one saying, ‘Of all these guys, McCarthy translates to the NFL the most.’ He had an outstanding day out here.”

Conclusion

While there was a perception heading into the combine that the likes of Caleb Williams (USC), Jayden Daniels (LSU), and Drake Maye (North Carolina) all were ahead of McCarthy in the draft pecking order, that doesn’t seem to be the case now. NFL teams understand that McCarthy wasn’t asked to throw the ball 50 times per game, they realize Michigan usually had substantial leads and for the first portion of the season McCarthy wasn’t even playing once the fourth quarter rolled around. Players like Williams, Daniels, and Maye all were on inferior teams with lackluster defenses and had to win high-scoring affairs. It’s fair to say McCarthy could have put up the same kind of numbers if he was on a team like USC or LSU.

McCarthy comes from a pro-style offense and the tutelage of Jim Harbaugh. Those things matter and indicate he may be more NFL-ready than anyone else in the 2024 draft class despite starting less than 30 collegiate games and being just 21 years old.

There have been lazy narratives conjured up by draft ‘experts’ who don’t do their homework. Anyone who watches McCarthy’s film knows he’s someone who gets the job done in crunch time, excels on third down, and is far more than a game manager. McCarthy has the potential to be an electric player in the NFL. Scouts realize this and we’ll soon see the media do a 180 on their analysis and say McCarthy is the real deal. McCarthy could be the best quarterback in this draft class, which is why Maize n Brew thinks he’s a lock to be drafted within the top six picks of the draft, maybe even the top three.