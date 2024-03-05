Recruiting Roundup: Future Michigan visits planned for three four-star prospects

We have officially turned our calendars to March. Not only does the NCAA Tournament begin this month, but high school football players will also be able to start making unofficial visits to the colleges they are interested in following the conclusion of the dead period.

In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will discuss a few prospects the Michigan Wolverines are going after that have scheduled visits to Ann Arbor in the near future.

Top CB target plans two visits to Ann Arbor

One of Michigan’s top targets at the cornerback position — a big position of need for Michigan in the 2025 cycle — is four-star Mark Zackery IV. A native of Indianapolis, Zackery was offered by the Wolverines in May of last year, with other big time offers from the likes of Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Florida and others coming after that.

Zackery was last in Ann Arbor back in October, and now he will be back on campus for the first time since then in the very near future. According to On3’s Zach Libby ($), Zackery is set to visit for Michigan’s spring game on April 20, and then will return just a couple months later for his official visit the weekend of June 14.

His visit in October was alongside then-defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, so Michigan will have some work to do. However, it sounds like the continuity with head coach Sherrone Moore, as well as the prestigious academics at Michigan, are appealing enough for Zackery to remain interested in the program.

“Just the school in general with the Ross School of Business and how they do their academics within the team, that sticks out to me,” Zackery said. “Obviously, them winning a national championship also sticks out, with coach Moore being an offensive coordinator.

“With all the schools, especially Notre Dame and Michigan, having a higher academic program has played a big part in my recruitment.”

The 5-foot-10.5, 164-pounder recently named a top-four list consisting of Michigan, Notre Dame, Cincinnati and Florida. The Fighting Irish lead the way with two Crystal Ball predictions, but anything can happen between now and the time he makes a commitment. We should know more about where his head is at in the months ahead.

Four-star WR visiting next month

According to The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($), 2025 four-star wide receiver Taz Williams Jr. has scheduled an unofficial visit to Michigan for April 7.

Additionally, Williams has also scheduled unofficial visits to Texas A&M on March 26, Alabama on April 1, Ohio State on April 8 and Texas on April 20. He also has one official visit set up to USC for the weekend of May 17, per his 247Sports profile.

This won’t be Williams’ first visit to Michigan, but it has been almost a full year since he was last in town. Ron Bellamy and Williams will have some catching up to do, and Williams will also have to meet with new head coach Sherrone Moore. Williams did mention academics as a huge selling point during his spring visit last year, so perhaps Michigan will be in the thick of this recruitment no matter what he thinks about the changes taking place.

As a junior this past fall, Williams accounted for 80 receptions for 1,251 yards (15.6 yards per catch) and 14 touchdowns. That is a big improvement from his sophomore season where he had 31 receptions for 582 yards and five touchdowns.

At 5-foot-11 and 191 pounds, Williams is ranked No. 249 overall on 247Sports’ composite, as well as the No. 29 wideout and No. 42 player from Texas.

Four-star DB schedules OV to U-M

Official visit season will be here before you know it, and one highly touted prospect already has his eyes set on a weekend in Ann Arbor.

According to 247Sports’ Tyler Calvaruso ($), 2025 four-star defensive back JaDon Blair has his official visit schedule for this summer already mapped out. He will be at Virginia Tech on April 12, South Carolina on May 31, Notre Dame on June 7, Michigan on June 14 and Penn State on June 21.

On top of that, Blair is also making unofficial visits this spring to Penn State (March 15), Michigan (March 21) and South Carolina (April 19).

“There isn’t a day I don’t hear from Michigan,” Blair recently told 247Sports’ Tom Loy. “It could be about the stadium, it could be about education, it’s anything simple like that. They are texting me and checking in on me. Even when they got a new head coach, they were checking in with me. The new head coach, Sherrone Moore, who was originally the offensive coordinator, I wished him a happy birthday. I’d say coach (Sam) Popper is my primary recruiter, though. He’s great.”

At 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Blair compiled 35 tackles, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as a junior this past fall. He is ranked No. 153 overall, No. 13 at the safety position and No. 5 in the state of North Carolina.