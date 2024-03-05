247Sports projects how the Big Ten shakes out in 2024: Would this be a successful first year for Sherrone Moore?

A new era of Michigan — and college — football begins in 2024 as Sherrone Moore takes over a roster coming off the National Championship. Simultaneously, the Big Ten has added four former Pac-12 programs to the fold to compete in one of the best conferences in college athletics.

With the expanded conference and the roster sweep that has taken place in Ann Arbor, many are skeptical of the Wolverines’ capabilities of winning a fourth straight Big Ten championship and earning a spot in the now-expanded College Football Playoff.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports recently predicted the records for each Big Ten team and how they will stack up this fall. While the Michigan Wolverines are near the top, they fall short of the Big Ten Championship Game. He predicts they will go 9-3 overall and 7-2 record in conference play. Here is what Crawford had to say:

Can Sherrone Moore continue the Wolverines Big Ten Championship streak and get Michigan back to the playoff in defense of its national championship? The playoff goal is more likely than not given the talent returning on defense for the Wolverines, but there are questions elsewhere and the new-look coaching staff will have to gel together quickly given a brutal schedule. Texas comes to Ann Arbor in Week 2 and there’s also matchups with USC, Washington, Oregon and Ohio State. It’s hard to imagine Michigan getting through that treacherous series of games unscathed.

The others at the conference’s top in this projection include Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State. Crawford sees Penn State finishing with a 10-2 record with both losses being in-conference, tying them with the Wolverines. In his eyes, that should also be good enough for the Nittany Lions to make the College Football Playoffs.

The Big Ten Championship would then be played between Oregon and Ohio State. 247Sports suggests the Ducks go 11-1, losing to either the Wolverines or the Buckeyes en route to an 8-1 conference record that would have them tied with Ohio State for first place. Some potential scares could come in November at Wisconsin and in the season-finale against the Washington Huskies.

Finally, Crawford calls the Ohio State Buckeyes, “The most-talented team Ryan Day has assembled in Columbus.” He expects them to end the three-game skid against Michigan this season thanks to the key additions they have brought in on both sides of the ball via the transfer portal. The contest he fears, which made him project an 11-1 season and a tie at the top of the conference, is a game at Oregon in October.

Some other surprises across the Big Ten are a huge leap from Nebraska in year two under Matt Rhule that would see a 9-3 season thanks to five-star freshman Dylan Raiola coming in at the quarterback position. Rutgers plays a weaker schedule (no Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State or Oregon) to go 8-4.

Meanwhile, the Wisconsin Badgers finish just 6-6 in the second season of the Luke Fickell era, with five losses coming in conference play. Another 6-6 team in these rankings is Indiana, which would hypothetically beat expectations in the first season under former James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti.