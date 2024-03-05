Michigan Reacts Survey: Do you want Juwan Howard back next season?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

It has been arguably the worst season in the history of Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball. They are in dead last place in the Big Ten, having already locked up the last seed in the upcoming conference tournament. They have lost seven in a row — with most of them coming in blowout fashion — and it will likely grow to eight following Sunday’s game vs. Nebraska.

Much of the scrutiny the last couple seasons has fallen on the shoulders of head coach Juwan Howard. Not only has recruiting — both in high school and in the transfer portal — gone by the wayside, but there isn’t much player development to point to. On top of the on-court results, Howard has also been involved in multiple controversies, most recently between him and now-former strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson. There are several other — quite frankly — embarrassing moments off the court from this year alone, whether it’s Dug McDaniel’s road game suspension, Howard telling Illinois fans “you’re welcome” for Terrance Shannon, or claiming how “this shit works,” even though it clearly isn’t this year.

What was once one of the healthiest and most consistent programs in America is now on life support. So the main question in this week’s Reacts Survey is simple: Do you want Howard back as Michigan’s head coach next season? Regardless of your answer, we strongly encourage you to voice your opinion (respectfully, of course...) in the comments section below.

Additionally, if Howard is brought back, how invested will you be in Michigan men’s basketball for the 2024-25 season?

Vote below and comment to let us know what you chose.

