Blake Corum is one of the best running backs in Michigan history and was a major reason why the Wolverines won three straight Big Ten championships and the national championship in January.

Corum rushed for 3,737 yards during his Michigan career and is the program record-holder in rushing touchdowns (58), total touchdowns (61), and career points scored (356).

Corum helped his draft stock at the NFL Scouting Combine, testing well in multiple categories.

Blake Corum flying through the off tackle reaction drill shows why the 40-yard dash doesn’t mean everything for a running back.



MarShawn Lloyd had the faster 40 time but Corum is much better in a drill showing reaction time, cut ability and elusiveness.pic.twitter.com/nmokGaVaCR — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) March 2, 2024

NFL Combine Results

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 205

Age: 22

40-yard Dash: 4.53

Bench Press: 27

Vertical Jump: 35.5 inches

3-Cone Drill: 6.82

20-Yd Shuttle: 4,12

10-Yard Split: 1.58

Strengths

Corum is one of the most elusive backs in the draft class, but he also has a penchant for running with power between the tackles.

He is strong as an ox, as evidenced by his 27 bench press reps, which were the most for a RB. The 27 reps tied Notre Dame offensive lineman Joe Alt, who’s 6-foot-8.

Great leader. Corum came back to Michigan because the job wasn’t finished, he said at a basketball game last offseason that the Wolverines would win the national championship and they did. Mission accomplished. Business finished and on to the NFL.

Can run between the tackles and be relied upon in short-yardage situations.

While he didn’t catch a lot of passes at Michigan, he has that ability in his game and he fared well during receiving drills at the combine.

Excellent in pass-protection

Negatives

It takes a special back to do well in the NFL at 5-foot-8. However, we think he is special. Even so, some NFL teams will perceive this as a negative. We’d recommend they put on the tape. He doesn’t play like he’s 5-foot-8.

Although Corum looked 100 percent healthy in 2023 after suffering a leg injury that ended his 2022 season, teams will surely be doing their due diligence on Corum via medical evaluations. There’s a strong chance he’ll pass all those physicals with flying colors, though.

Do Your Homework

Corum juking Jack Campbell out of his shoes

Blake Corum leaves Jack Campbell in the dust pic.twitter.com/49zv4FpeKk — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) October 1, 2022

Elusiveness on point

Throwback to Blake Corum’s run against Indiana last year pic.twitter.com/C8eav9zmmy — JD 〽️ (@MGoJDBlue) October 10, 2023

An insane cutback puts Michigan up in overtime against Alabama in the Rose Bowl

Blake Corum spinning through the Alabama defense is my Roman Empire.pic.twitter.com/idnDY981zi — Josh Evans (@itsjoshevans) February 1, 2024

Lifting heavy weights has always been Corum’s thing

Michigan RB Blake Corum did 27 reps on the bench, the same as Notre Dame OT Joe Alt @blake_corum | @UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/JPEi0FAUvM — NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2024

What They Are Saying

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks has Corum ranked as his No. 3 RB

“Corum is a rock-solid runner with a gritty style that suits downhill schemes. As a prolific point-scorer with a nose for the goal line, the Michigan star’s toughness and physicality could set the tone for an offense that features old-school runs.”

Skip Bayless compared Corum to a hall of famer and the NFL’s all-time leading rusher

Blake Corum has some Emmitt Smith in him. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 2, 2024

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah makes a Corum comp.

“My comp for him is Devonta Freeman. Almost identical in size. He ran a 4.58.”

Conclusion

After a great combine where Corum was able to show he’s strong, can catch a football, has good speed, and has even better speed in drill work, there’s no doubt his draft stock is on the rise. Corum looks like a complete back and can get on the field early in his career because he’s already stellar in pass protection, can stay on the field in passing situations as a pass-catcher, and can carry the rock in short-yardage situations.

While Corum doesn’t have game-changing speed, he’s still a game-changer because of his well-roundedness and all the things he does well. It’s not often there’s a running back that runs with good power while also having a penchant to make defenders miss in the open field. Corum’s vision, football smarts, and leadership abilities all make him an asset as well. There truly aren’t glaring cons to his game.

We view Corum as a prospect who could get drafted in the third round but should get drafted in the second round. He’d be a perfect fit for the Los Angeles Chargers or Baltimore Ravens. We’ll see if one of the Harbaugh brothers draft him in April.