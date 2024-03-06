What we’ll miss from Michigan’s departing offensive players: J.J. McCarthy’s leadership, Blake Corum’s generosity, more

The 2023 Michigan football season is one fans will remember forever.

On Jan 8, 2024, the Michigan Wolverines capped off a magical year by winning the College Football Playoff National Championship in Houston. Fans rallied behind Team 144, sticking with the team through Burgergate and Signgate. For many of us, the decision was an easy one because this team had talent and character.

As we wait to find out where many of the guys will play at the next level, let’s reflect on what we’ll miss about the national championship team. After all, it’s the team that brought everyone together.

Let’s start with the offense. J.J. McCarthy will go down as one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best in Michigan history. McCarthy finished his Michigan career 27-1, and he threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2023. He is a true team player — let’s not forget his block for Blake Corum in the 2021 Big Ten Championship.

Blake Corum with the speed but how about J.J. McCarthy as the lead blocker ⚡️@UMichFootball takes the 7-0 lead over Iowa in the Big Ten Champ Game! pic.twitter.com/GDjzmhdeeL — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2021

Off the field, we’ll miss McCarthy’s quick wit on social media and efforts to bring awareness to mental health. His “Free Harbaugh” T-shirt for warmups got some attention in Week 1.

FREE HARBAUGH ️〽️ pic.twitter.com/P28ueqq3bk — National Champions Barstool Blue (@BarstoolUofM) September 2, 2023

Losing Jim Harbaugh to a midseason suspension only motivated this team. It also helped us learn a new phrase when McCarthy and company tweeted out one simple word: “Bet.”

Bet — J.J. McCarthy (@jjmccarthy09) November 10, 2023

Blake Corum

Corum shocked many of us when he announced he’d be back in 2023. He helped keep the team’s goals alive when he rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns against Penn State. If that wasn’t enough, his overtime run during the Rose Bowl convinced naysayers he was still the Corum we knew and loved.

BLAKE CORUM COULD NOT BE STOPPED‼️



Michigan takes the lead in OT #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/FfeVQlHAAQ — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2024

Off the field, we’re saying goodbye to a player known for his generosity. His turkey drives and toy drives had a tremendous impact on families in communities across the state of Michigan.

A very merry visit for #LittleVictors from @blake_corum. Blake surprised some of our patients with a special visit and a brought HUGE truck loaded with toys. THANK YOU Blake for making time to spread joy this holiday season. Hail and #GoBlue! @UMichFootball @LuanneMarie pic.twitter.com/yNpc4TEYO4 — C.S. Mott Children's (@MottChildren) December 22, 2023

The receivers

Cornelius Johnson, Roman Wilson and AJ Barner were reliable targets for McCarthy this season. Johnson finished the season with the highest contested catch rate in the country, according to PFF.

Michigan didn’t have AJ Barner for long, but we welcomed him with open arms. Barner was a reliable target throughout the entire season, and we will remember his contributions during the 49-0 beatdown of Michigan State.

Of course, we’ll miss Wilson’s abilities on the field as well. Michigan relied on him to win two big games against Ohio State and Alabama this season.

Off the field, we’ll miss Wilson’s postgame vlogs and his ability to rattle other fanbases. Like pointing out Ohio State’s lack of toughness or trolling Bama fans on TikTok.

The OL

The NFL invited six Michigan offensive linemen to the NFL Combine this year, and we’ll miss every single one of them. This year’s line may not have won the Joe Moore Award for the third straight year, but they showed up when Michigan needed to run the ball in Happy Valley. It all could have went south following Zak Zinter’s injury during The Game, but the unit rallied and saw Karsen Barnhart move to right guard and Trente Jones come off the bench and fill in admirably at right tackle.

We’ll miss the personality of guys like left guard Trevor Keegan off the field. His speech after the National Championship parade is one for the books.

Trevor Keegan epic speech



“We came here to chew bubble gum and kick ass — and we were all out of bubble gum.” pic.twitter.com/HJYkCJGPU4 — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) January 14, 2024

We’ll highlight what we’ll miss about the defense next, but in the meantime, what will you miss most about the offense next season?