Mock Draft Roundup: Is J.J. McCarthy a top-10 lock after the NFL Combine?

We’re into the month of March, and that means the 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching. Last week, we passed another critical checkpoint in the pre-draft process with the NFL Combine.

Players were given the chance to participate in media availabilities, meet with teams, and perform in individual workouts. The Wolverines had a record 18 players invited to this year’s event, with players from all position groups getting their chance to shine.

Unsurprisingly, quarterback J.J. McCarthy seemed to be one of the players generating the most buzz. He impressed with his performance on the field, and even took the bold step of being one of the only top ranked quarterbacks to throw on Saturday. Additionally, he met with several teams, and it seems like he could be putting himself in position to be a guaranteed top-10 selection.

With the combine now behind us and the performances of all these prospects in mind, let’s have a look at some of the most recent mock drafts from around the internet.

Lance Zierlein - NFL.com

No. 9 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Denver Broncos

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen McCarthy mocked to the Broncos, but more fuel got thrown on that fire Monday afternoon when news broke that the Broncos intend to release Russell Wilson.

Of note is the fact this selection actually involves the Broncos moving up from their No. 12 overall pick. If McCarthy is as sought after as it seems, this might be necessary for the Broncos to get in front of other quarterback-needy teams like the Minnesota Vikings. Furthermore, Wilson’s release will mean Denver will have an $85 million dead cap figure on the books, meaning a quarterback on a cheaper rookie deal is even more necessary.

Ryan Wilson - CBS

No. 3 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the New England Patriots

The last time the Patriots decided to make a Michigan quarterback the face of their franchise, things worked out pretty well. Who’s to say they shouldn’t try it again? This selection represents the highest pick we’ve seen McCarthy mocked at this offseason, cracking the usual top-three of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye.

In his analysis, Wilson mentions he was initially skeptical of McCarthy’s status as a first-round pick due to how little he was asked to do compared to other prospects. However, he admires McCarthy’s ability to perform on third downs (citing his 73 percent completion percentage), along with his athleticism and arm strength. He also touched on McCarthy’s charisma and leadership, even comparing him to C.J. Stroud, who is coming off an impressive rookie year. Maybe a team rolling the dice and picking McCarthy this high could have similar success in 2024.

Dane Brugler - The Athletic

No. 7 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings

Another popular J.J. McCarthy destination, another trade up scenario. We’ve talked about J.J. McCarthy heading to Minnesota before, as the Vikings could be in need at the position (depending on Kirk Cousins’s free agency situation), but this time Minnesota moves up to improve its chances of grabbing its new franchise quarterback.

Interestingly, Brugler notes that having Cousins and McCarthy on the roster next year could be the best possible scenario for the Vikings. In this case, Minnesota could still have a shot at competing next year with Cousins under center, while the younger and less refined McCarthy has a chance to work on the finer points of his game.

No. 11 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings

Based on the previous two mock drafts, McCarthy might not make it to this point. Still, the Vikings have been a popular landing spot for him all offseason, so we should see just how desperate Minnesota is for a new quarterback after free agency opens in the coming weeks.

No. 45 Overall - Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins to the New Orleans Saints

New Orleans struggled mightily with its pass rush last season and needs an infusion of talent up front. Jenkins impressed at the combine, registering a relative athletic score (RAS) of 8.92, one of the better numbers for defensive tackles in the class. The middle of the second round is where he’s projected to go for now.

No. 60 Overall - Wide receiver Roman Wilson to the Buffalo Bills

Wilson’s stock might have dropped a little bit, albeit mostly due to some outstanding performances at the combine from other receivers in the class. Buffalo will be in need of a receiver alongside Stefon Diggs if they move on from Gabe Davis. Wilson could certainly do worse than having Josh Allen throwing to him.

No. 67 Overall - Linebacker Junior Colson to the Washington Commanders

While linebacker might not be a huge need for Washington, this selection at the start of the third round might be too good of a value to pass up. Colson didn’t participate in testing at the combine, but still could hear his name called as early as the middle of the second round with not many high-level linebacker prospects in this class.

No. 71 Overall - Running back Blake Corum to the Arizona Cardinals

Corum had a nice showing at the combine with his 4.53 40-yard dash time and 27 reps on the bench press. He also looked like one of the better running backs in the class during the field drills. He should settle into the third round conversation and still has a shot to be one of the top running backs drafted this year.

No. 76 Overall - Defensive back Mike Sainristil to the Denver Broncos

Sainristil had a solid showing at the combine, showcasing his IQ in media availabilities and 8.51 RAS on the field. With his age being a mild concern (23 years old on draft day), the middle of the third round could be his sweet spot. Here, the Broncos get a talented nickel corner to fill a need in their secondary.

No. 96 Overall - Guard Zak Zinter to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Despite his impressive play over the last three seasons, Zinter’s injury might be what keeps him from being drafted higher. Once healed, he’ll give any NFL team a very talented interior offensive lineman, which coincides with a need for the Jaguars here.