Michigan Football hires Sean Magee as General Manager

The Michigan football team has a new member of its staff and not only that, it’s a new position — general manager. It’s Sean Magee, who was the Chicago Bears Chief of Staff the past two seasons and was previously with the Michigan program from 2017-22.

In the press release below from Michigan it explains what Magee’s role as GM will be.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore announced Wednesday (March 6) the hiring of Sean Magee as the General Manager for the University of Michigan program. Magee returns to Ann Arbor after working as the Chief of Staff for the Chicago Bears during the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

As the Senior Associate Athletic Director and General Manager, Magee will oversee all aspects of the recruiting and player personnel departments as well as coordinate the program’s NIL initiatives. He will handle the identification, evaluation and recruitment of prospective student-athletes in conjunction with the head coach and staff and manage the roster of current student-athletes while identifying future needs for the program.

In his role with the Bears, Magee interfaced with the head coach, general manager and football operations department in executing strategic and operational priorities for the franchise. He coordinated and oversaw the planning and execution for all in-season games, practices, off-season programs, and post-season player and staff evaluations. Magee was a key advisor for all off-field related matters and was accountable for the allocation and administration of multiple budget areas. In addition, he was a member of the club’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council and was administrator of the NFL Bill Walsh Minority Fellowship Program.

Magee spent five seasons with the football program in his first stint at Michigan (2017-22). He was promoted to Associate Athletic Director for Football during his final four seasons after serving as the Director of Player Personnel in his initial year with the program. In his role with the Wolverines, Magee was liaison to the Athletic Director and Senior Leadership Team while providing oversight and direction for the football program in the off-field areas including the management of the player personnel department, football operations and the administration of the budget for all football related activity. He additionally served as the program’s NFL liaison.

Prior to his arrival in Ann Arbor, Magee served as the Director of Player Personnel at the U.S. Naval Academy for five seasons (2012-2016). While at Navy, Magee helped shape and manage the team’s roster during the winningest five-year stretch in program history.

Magee graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2004 with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics. As a player at Navy from 2000 to 2003, Magee was a member of the offensive line that led the nation in rushing during the 2003 season. In addition, Magee helped lead the Midshipmen to regain the Commander in Chief’s Trophy for the first time since 1981 and was a member of the program’s first bowl game team since the 1996 season.

After graduating from the Academy, Magee served as an Active Duty Naval Officer from 2004-2012, receiving numerous awards and decorations. As Division Officer onboard the USS Juneau in Sasebo, Japan, he deployed to the Arabian Gulf in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom as well as leading a small boat unit in maritime piracy interdiction efforts off the coast of Africa. Magee additionally served as a manpower/personnel analyst on the Commander, Naval Surface Forces staff in Coronado, California and as the Operations Officer for Navy Recruiting District Ohio. He later earned a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the College of William & Mary’s Mason School of Business in 2012.

Originally from Belmont, Calif., Magee attended Lake Oswego High School in Oregon, where he is a member of their Athletics Hall of Fame. Magee and his wife Sarah, have five boys; Miles, twins Brooks and Colt, Lane and Ace and one daughter, Stella.