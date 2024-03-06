Nick Saban absurdly rips Alabama players' actions after losing Rose Bowl to Michigan

Former Alabama head coach Nick Saban is salty about the Crimson Tide’s 27-20 loss to Michigan at the Rose Bowl.

It was an exhilarating walk-off win for the Wolverines in overtime, stuffing Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe with goal-to-go on 4th down. The instant death of Alabama’s season at that moment led to an emotional scene on the Alabama sideline. Heartbreak and frustration. Tears and adrenaline. And for Saban, he didn’t like how Alabama players conducted themselves in the aftermath, both on the field and in the locker room.

Saban says the Rose Bowl loss wasn’t why he retired, but it sounds like some of the circumstances surrounding the loss did factor in.

“I want to be clear that wasn’t the reason, but some of those events certainly contributed,” Saban told ESPN. “I was really disappointed in the way that the players acted after the game. You gotta win with class. You gotta lose with class. We had our opportunities to win the game and we didn’t do it, and then showing your ass and being frustrated and throwing helmets and doing that stuff ... that’s not who we are and what we’ve promoted in our program.”

There is nothing wrong with being frustrated and throwing a helmet in the heat of a moment. After all, this wasn’t an ordinary game. The Rose Bowl is nicknamed ‘the granddaddy of them all’, and it was a playoff edition of the storied bowl. A loss in the College Football Playoff is brutal enough, but what made it all the more devastating was the fact Alabama squandered a 20-13 lead in the final minute of the fourth quarter and then went on to lose in overtime. That’s a tough pill to swallow. Saban, who’s been known to yell at players and show them up on the sideline, should understand why players threw their helmets and why their frustration lingered on into the locker room. However, it seems like this is a roundabout way of Saban pointing blame instead.

Saban went on to talk about how after the loss players were concerned about their playing time next season and how much money they can make via NIL. This dynamic, Saban claims, also factored into his retirement.

“Maybe 70 or 80 percent of the players you talk to, all they want to know is two things: What assurances do I have that I’m going to play because they’re thinking about transferring, and how much are you going to pay me?” Saban said. “Our program here was always built on how much value can we create for your future and your personal development, academic success in graduating and developing an NFL career on the field.”

Saban, once again, is pointing the finger at players as to why he retired. Although Saban is attempting to act holier than thou and as if money hasn’t always been at the forefront of star players coming to Alabama, that simply isn’t the case. Things have always been transactional in Alabama whether Saban wants to admit it or not. For example, last month former Heisman-winning QB Johnny Manziel, who went to Texas A&M, said multiple teams fielded offers for his services. Manziel named Alabama as one of the teams who did things in a shady way.

“It’s the way the business worked back then. There was a bagman. There was a bagman at LSU. There was a bagman at ‘Bama,” Manziel said. “There was a bagman at every school around the country if you were competing for a national title.”

Saban will go down as one of the greatest coaches of all time, but college football will be just fine without him. He retired right when the playing field was becoming more level due to NIL and the expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams. The writing was on the wall, Saban knows it’s going to be much harder to consistently bring home championships as he once did. That’s why he retired, not because some players threw helmets after the Rose Bowl loss.