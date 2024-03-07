Predicting Michigan’s 2024 spring depth chart: Offense

With 2023 in the rearview mirror, the Michigan football program is fast approaching the start of spring practices — which begins March 18 — to continue preparing for the 2024 season. There’s been plenty of turnover this offseason, from the coaching staff down to the roster, with the latter coming especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Unsurprisingly, many players declared for the NFL Draft. As a result, Michigan will have a new-look offense in 2024 with plenty of guys getting their first taste of legitimate playing time.

Of course, the cupboard isn’t entirely bare, as contributors from last season like Donovan Edwards and Colston Loveland are back for another year. However, beyond them, there are plenty of question marks.

Here’s our best shot at answering some of those questions with some predictions and brief analysis of Michigan’s offensive depth chart heading into spring ball.

Quarterback

Starter - Alex Orji

Depth - Jayden Denegal, Jadyn Davis, Davis Warren, Jack Tuttle

Michigan has some big shoes to fill at quarterback with J.J. McCarthy no longer in the mix. Luckily, Sherrone Moore still has some talent on the roster at this position — there just isn’t much experience.

This figures to be a three-man race for much of the offseason between Orji, Denegal and Davis. Right now, I give the edge to Orji due to the difference he can make with his legs and the fact he played meaningful snaps in certain packages last season. His consistency as a passer could be what limits him, opening the door for Denegal or Davis to take over.

Speaking of Davis, I think it’s possible we see him follow a similar path to J.J. McCarthy in his true freshman season. While he likely won’t get the nod as the starter right away, he offers too much talent and potential to be ignored. He could play a platoon role with Orji and get snaps here and there to give him a leg up entering the 2024 offseason.

Michigan running Jet Bash counter with sophomore QB Alex Orji (6-3, 236 ) vs. Ohio State.



Michigan did this a lot back when J.J. McCarthy used to spell Cade McNamara. Bet you see it in the B1G title game. Ohio State used to kill Michigan w/ different bashes in the day. pic.twitter.com/DVcFnSXakZ — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 26, 2023

Running Back

Starter - Donovan Edwards

Depth - Kalel Mullings, Benjamin Hall, Jordan Marshall, Cole Cabana

There’s not much debate here compared to other positions, as Edwards is one of the few returning contributors. We’ve seen Edwards be productive before, especially his sophomore season when he ran for 991 yards. He struggled a bit this past season, but still contributed with two big touchdowns in the National Championship. It’ll be interesting to see what he can do as Michigan’s bell-cow, but don’t be surprised if he’s also featured heavily in the passing game once again.

Behind Edwards, Mullings figures to be the change-of-pace back. Mullings is a bruiser who could get plenty of looks in short yardage situations, but could push Edwards for more playing time as well. Hall got rave reviews in the spring last season and will look to take another step forward as a sophomore. Marshall (true freshman) and Cabana (redshirt freshman) will also surely be in the mix as once highly ranked players in high school as well.

Wide Receiver

Starters - Semaj Morgan, Tyler Morris, Fredrick Moore

Depth - Karmello English, Peyton O’Leary, Kendrick Bell, Channing Goodwin, I’Marrion Stewart

There are a lot of names on this list that might sound unfamiliar, so it wouldn’t be wrong for fans to have some apprehension about this group.

Morgan made the biggest contribution of this group last season with 204 receiving yards, 67 rushing yards and four total touchdowns. Morris had 197 yards on 13 receptions, while most notably contributing a 38-yard score against Alabama in the Rose Bowl. These two should be locked in as two of the starters.

Moore appears in line for an increased role and recently received an endorsement from Roman Wilson at the NFL Combine. At 6-foot-1, Moore is one of the bigger receivers in this group, but only caught four passes last year for 32 yards.

English was also a popular name last summer who came in as a highly rated prospect, but only had one reception — which actually went for a touchdown — so he’s another young receiver who could get meaningful playing time in 2024.

As previously mentioned, Edwards could play a role here, too. Edwards has been lauded for his ability as a receiver since his freshman year and has had success when lining up out wide and in the slot. Don’t be surprised if he takes on a larger role here, especially if the backs behind him on the depth chart prove to be adequate of taking on larger roles.

Michigan's Donovan Edwards: Still a top-shelf receiving threat from the RB spot ... DB was late, but the route and finish are always so smooth with Edwards. pic.twitter.com/B7bcQUloCZ — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 4, 2023

Tight End

Starter - Colston Loveland

Depth - Max Bredeson, Marlin Klein, Brady Prieskorn, Hogan Hansen

Despite losing A.J. Barner to the draft, Michigan should still feel really good about its tight end room. Loveland impressed last year like many expected, and it’s not unreasonable to think he could turn into one of the top tight ends in the country.

Bredeson was solid in his H-back role last season and should see himself there again. Behind him, Klein, Hansen and Prieskorn offer options to take on some of Barner’s role. Klein seems to be gaining some hype, as new tight ends coach Steve Casula spoke highly of him recently on the In The Trenches podcast.

“Marlin Klein is comin’. He’s comin’.” Casula said. “I compare him a ton to where Luke Schoonmaker was at in this point of his career ... Marlin is really, really talented and really, really good, and if you’ve spent any time with him he’s such a great guy and is into football and has so many different skills. Couldn’t be any more excited to coach him and really excited about the progress he’s made since he’s been here and going to continue to make. I think he’s going to have a hell of a spring, man.”

Prieskorn is a guy that fans will be excited about — the 6-foot-6 Rochester Hills native was a four-star recruit and showcased high quality skills at the position in high school. Don’t be surprised if he has a big spring and enters the conversation for early playing time. Hansen is another early enrollee from the 2024 class who could get some meaningful reps this spring.

Offensive Line

Starters - Andrew Gentry, Giovanni El-Hadi, Greg Crippen, Josh Priebe, Myles Hinton

Depth - Raheem Anderson, Jeffrey Persi, Dominick Giudice, Tristan Bounds, Amir Herring

All five starters and sixth-man Trente Jones are out the door heading into the spring, meaning the offensive line will be entirely new next season. On the bright side, Michigan still has plenty of talent in the room to be productive up front and isn’t as inexperienced as you might think.

Hinton, although inconsistent, got plenty of playing time in 2023, including four starts. Meanwhile Priebe transferred over after starting along Northwestern’s offensive line the last few seasons. El-Hadi has also had some run at guard, most notably during the 2022 season.

Crippen and Gentry will be names to watch this spring as they make their push for starting spots. Neither of them have had extended playing time, but they both bring plenty of talent to the table. Additionally, Crippen has been talked about glowingly in past seasons while he’s had the chance to learn behind Olu Oluwatimi and Drake Nugent.

Michigan has a strong track record of building depth along its offensive line in recent seasons, and will look to keep that going this year, especially with a new starting five. Guys like Anderson and Persi have been around for some time now and could be knocking on the door for meaningful reps if they are able to impress in the spring.