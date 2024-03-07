NFL Draft Profile: Cornelius Johnson’s athleticism, intangibles make him a major sleeper in this year’s draft

Cornelius Johnson started in 44 of the 61 games he played as a wide receiver for the Michigan Wolverines, accounting for 139 receptions, 2,045 yards and 14 touchdowns during his college career.

While Johnson may not have been a consistent target in the end zone, quarterback J.J. McCarthy often found Johnson in situations where he needed a reliable receiver.

NFL Combine Results

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 212 pounds

40-yard Dash: 4.44 seconds

10-yard Split: 1.55 seconds

Vertical Jump: 37.5”

Broad Jump: 10’7’’

Strengths

Standout performances during the NFL Combine and Shrine Bowl.

Reliable: According to PFF, Johnson led college football in contested catch rate. In the Big Ten Championship, he had nine receptions and didn’t drop a single pass.

Shows up in big games, most notably against Ohio State: While he didn’t have the numbers against Ohio State in 2023, Johnson reeled in a couple of clutch catches to keep drives alive. In 2021, Johnson had 160 yards and two touchdowns against the Buckeyes.

Able to get separation and get into space.

Weaknesses

Didn’t have standout stats this past season.

Fast, but middle-of-the-pack at this year’s combine when it comes to speed.

Some drops in big games may overshadow other aspects of his game.

Competing for attention in a talented group of receivers.

NFL Comparison

Detroit Lion (and former Wolverine) Donovan Peoples-Jones

Projection

Johnson has momentum heading into the NFL Draft. He had an impressive showing at the NFL Combine and made an impression during Shrine Bowl practices as well. He has another chance to prove his value at Michigan’s Pro Day prior to the draft.

Anyone who’s watched Johnson on tape knows he has playmaking ability. Even if he’s well covered, he was thrown the ball when a big play was needed. There were several passes thrown low or near the sideline that Johnson still managed to catch.

While Johnson has the skills and ability to play at the next level, he’s competing for attention in a group of very talented wide receivers, including former teammate Roman Wilson.