Survey Results: The majority of Michigan fans don’t want Juwan Howard back next season

The 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball season is (thankfully) almost over. The team sits at 8-22 and is in the midst of a seven-game losing streak entering its final game of the regular season — at Crisler this Sunday against Nebraska — before heading to Minneapolis for this year’s Big Ten Tournament.

What happens in Minnesota is still to be determined, and anything can happen once the calendar flips to March, but it’s very likely this Michigan team will be sitting out of the postseason — both the NCAA Tournament and NIT — for the first time since 2010.

With all that said, it’s time to get to this week’s Reacts Survey. We asked Michigan fans a simple question this week — do you want Juwan Howard back next season? The results are in and they are staggering, as 87 percent of respondents do not want Howard to return as the program’s head coach.

Hypothetically, though, if Howard were to be back next season — which seems probable at this point given Warde Manuel’s comments over the past couple months — how often would you watch a Michigan men’s basketball game in 2024-25? Despite most fans not wanting him back, most respondents are remaining loyal fans, as 50 percent said they’ll still watch some games next year. Meanwhile, 32 percent of voters said they wouldn’t watch a single game, 11 percent will watch games when they’re able to, and seven percent will still watch every game.

How did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thank you as always for participating!

