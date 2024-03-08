Predicting Michigan’s spring depth chart: Defense

Checking in on where we are at regarding the 24/7, 365-day college football schedule, the NFL Combine has just passed and the NFL Draft is upon us. Before the draft comes to Detroit, Michigan, however, the Michigan Wolverines will play a nationally televised spring game in the Big House that showcases everyone’s skills (starter and backup) so the coaching staff has an idea of their players’ capabilities.

The spring game is a good way for younger, lesser-known players to prove to the coaches that they can play in big moments. It’s also a way for current starters to compete in a real game setting before September rolls around and the 2024 season picks up.

This offseason especially will give role players and backups a chance to prove themselves given that 19 Michigan players left for the NFL Draft, eight of which are on the defensive side of the ball. Because of this, we must reevaluate the defensive depth chart heading into the spring game on April 20, looking for key players at each position to step up.

Defensive End

Starters - Derrick Moore, Josaiah Stewart

Depth - Cameron Brandt, TJ Guy, Kechaun Bennett, Enow Etta, Dominic Nichols, Aymeric Koumba

Michigan has some big shoes to fill at edge with Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell leaving for the NFL. Not to mention, defensive coordinator, Jesse Minter, has also left for the NFL, following Jim Harbaugh to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Nonetheless, the defensive line as a whole is still bringing back four starters, all of whom have extensive experience at the collegiate level and possess the talent to go onto the next level.

There isn’t much debate regarding the depth chart at edge. Stewart led Michigan defensive linemen with 38 tackles (8.5 for loss) with 5.5 sacks, three quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups in 2023. Moore tallied 34 tackles (six for loss), five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown, four quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups. Behind them, however, some promising candidates can increase their role in 2024.

Cameron Brandt played 39 snaps at edge last season as a true freshman while appearing in 14 games on special teams and six along the defensive line, totaling four tackles. The former three-star from Sierra Canyon is known to stay nimble, persistent at pursuing the ball carrier or the quarterback in pass rush and has a strong motor. For a team that was consistently using rally groups last season (rotating defensive line units), I could see Brandt getting some good action. Look for him to make an impact on the new Wolverine offensive line in April.

Behind him, TJ Guy could see an increase in snaps after seeing 79 snaps at edge in 2022 with 10 tackles and one sack. Similarly, Kechaun Bennett saw 34 snaps in 2023 at edge. Finally, Enow Etta and Aymeric Koumba didn’t play in 2023 but had a lot of success in high school with Etta accumulating 122 total tackles (34.0 for loss) with 20 sacks, five forced fumbles, and two touchdowns as a senior in high school and Koumba being the No. 1 rated player in France.

With two key starters out of the door, new defensive coordinator, Wink Martindale, has a lot of young, raw talent to work with.

Defensive Tackle

Starters - Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant

Depth - Rayshaun Benny, Trey Pierce, Ike Iwunnah

With all of the turnover from the 2023 Championship team, the Wolverines kept both of their young stars on the interior defensive line. Michigan will miss Kris Jenkins, but keeping Graham and Grant will provide a strong anchor in the middle of the defense that will be sure to show its face on run downs.

Behind the two studs showcases even more experience. Benny appeared in 14 games along the defensive line, making 27 tackles with 5.5 for loss including one sack, two pass breakups, and one forced fumble. He got injured in the Rose Bowl, so his season ended early, but the offseason and spring game should give him a chance to get healthier and improve. Keep in mind, Martindale is known for developing interior defensive linemen, so Benny has a chance to grow into a possible 2025 starter.

Behind him, the Wolverines only have one or two more options. Trey Pierce was a true freshman in 2023, and appeared in 13 games including seven along the defensive line. He is on the smaller side with a 6’ 2” 300 pound frame, and with the small sample size, he only made two tackles. Nonetheless, Pierce notched 58 tackles with 19 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks as a senior for Brother Rice and could see more snaps in a rotation.

Small note: Cameron Brandt can play both inside and outside**

Linebacker

Starters - Jaishawn Barham (MLB), Ernest Hausmann (OLB)

Depth - Jimmy Rolder (MLB), Jaydon Hood (OLB), Semaj Bridgeman (OLB), Micah Pollard (OLB)

The linebacker position saw two key players (Michael Barrett and Junior Colson) depart for the draft, but welcomed a new face, Maryland Terrapins transfer Jaishawn Barham, as a replacement. Barnham will join former Nebraska transfer, Ernest Hausmann, to man the middle of the field. While it’s unclear how much the two will play during the spring game, scouts and the media have raved about the Barnham pickup who was formerly the No. 119 player in the class of 2022 and tallied 37 tackles, three sacks and an interception last season for Maryland.

After the two transfers, the Wolverines have an opportunity to see some in-house talent who have been working hard to progress into a starting role. Rolder saw a decrease in snaps in 2023 from 2022 where he played in 13 games as a true freshman compared to six as a sophomore. This was largely due to the addition of Hausmann and Barrett staying for a sixth year. Now, Rolder has an opportunity to prove himself and get into the rotation. The former four star led his high school team with 115 tackles as a senior in 2021, including 13 tackles for loss with four sacks, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles. Rolder will also have a chance to impress his new position coach, Brian Jean-Mary, who came over from Tennessee.

In addition to Rolder, Jaydon Hood is in the mix for the third spot in the rotation. Hood played in 12 games in 2023 with 13 tackles, a forced fumble, and a quarterback hurry. Behind the two sits Semaj Bridgeman and Micah Pollard, former four and three stars respectively who could see an increase in snaps. Bridgeman redshirted his freshman season but was a top-300 recruit and four-star by 247Sports and Pollard appeared in all 15 games on special teams in 2023, playing linebacker in four with seven tackles.

Cornerback

Starters - Will Johnson, DJ Waller Jr., Ja’Den McBurrows (Nickel)

Depth - Keshaun Harris, Jyaire Hill, Kody Jones, Myles Pollard

Compared to the rest of the positions on the depth chart, cornerback is the closest in competition. The Wolverines have a future first-round pick in Will Johnson, but after him, it will be a fight for playing time. Since the conclusion of the season, Michigan lost starters Josh Wallace and Mike Sainristil and depth piece, Quinten Johnston, so because of this, true freshmen and sophomores will have a chance at early playing time in their careers. It just depends on who.

As of this moment, the second outside cornerback spot is DJ Waller’s to lose. The 6-foot-3 and 205-pound true freshman saw a lot of action in his first season, making 12 tackles with one pass breakup in 11 games. Many coaches spoke very highly of Waller throughout the season and he has a chance to get even better by spring.

The two players gunning for the second outside cornerback spot in addition to Waller are Keshaun Harris and Jyaire Hill. Harris has been with the team for five seasons and has yet to get meaningful snaps. Part of it has been injuries that have plagued his career. The other is consistency. There is no denying Harris’ speed (13.98 in the 110-meter-high hurdles at the 2019 Michigan State track meet), but his consistency in coverage and hands have kept him from eclipsing starting status. With the starting cornerback position wide open, Harris hopes to use his experience and knowledge of the system to bolster his place on the depth chart.

On the other end of the spectrum, Hill was redshirted during his freshman year, only seeing the field in four games. The former four star is expected to become a stud for the maize and blue, as he was credited with 42 tackles his senior high school season, including five tackles for loss with two sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions. Of all the cornerbacks, Hill has the most to gain from the spring game.

Finally, because Michigan utilized the nickel so often last season, Ja’Den McBurrows is expected to take over Sainristil’s position. The rising senior made some key contributions in 2023 when he stepped in for injured Will Johnson against Ohio State and secured an interception a few weeks earlier at Michigan State. The 5-foot-11 cornerback can play both inside and outside, giving him versatility on the defense. If Wink decides to go with a nickel, McBurrows should be the guy. If not, he will fight for an outside cornerback spot. We will know a lot more after the spring game where he is on the field.

Safety

Starters - Rod Moore, Makari Paige

Depth - Brandyn Hillman, Zeke Berry

Nothing will change at the safety position in 2024 except for the departure of Keon Sabb, who transferred to Alabama. Nonetheless, Sabb wasn’t expected to overtake Rod Moore or Makari Paige on the depth chart, so the back half of the defense will stay relatively the same.

In 2023, Moore was responsible for 38 tackles, three pass breakups and two interceptions. He very well could have declared for the NFL Draft, but he decided to return to Michigan to be a key veteran on the defense who has versatility at safety and nickel. Similarly, Paige is also coming off a strong season. He was second among Michigan’s defensive backs in tackles with 41, while also recording two PBU’s and recovering a fumble. After making 13 starts in 14 games for Michigan last year, he will be relied on to take on a larger role with increased playing time.

Behind the starters, the Wolverines have two young guns who are looking to make big jumps in 2024. With the departure to Sabb, Brandyn Hillman and Zeke Berry are the next men up. The two four-star recruits saw some action in 2023, but mainly on special teams. Berry played in 11 games, but only at defensive back in three making three tackles. Hillman saw a little more time at safety, appearing in nine games and made two tackles. Both players have high upside and a clear path to starting in 2025, therefore, both will look to make a strong showing at the spring game to get on people’s radars.