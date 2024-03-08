Michigan baseball wins home opener, travels to Coastal Carolina for three-game series this weekend

After winning the home opener earlier this week, the Michigan Wolverines are gearing up to hit the road once again for a three-game series this weekend.

The Wolverines played at Ray Fisher Stadium for this first time this season on Wednesday and picked up a 13-5 win over Oakland University. The win snapped a two-game losing streak and improved their record to 8-5 on the season.

The Wolverines were shutout in the first two innings and were initially down 1-0. They finally broke through with six runs in the bottom of the third to take control. Oakland eventually was able to cut it to a three-run deficit, 8-5, in the seventh, but the Wolverines put the game away for good with five more runs in the bottom of the eighth.

Four different Wolverines had at least two hits in the win. Kyle Dernedde led the way with three hits and two runs batted in. Bradley Navarro and Cole Caruso both hit their first home runs of the year to help the Wolverines open their home schedule with a win.

This weekend, Michigan will look to keep the bats going, but it isn’t going to be easy on the road against No. 18 Coastal Carolina.

The Chanticleers are currently 11-2 and in the midst of a 10-game winning streak. Coastal Carolina defeated George Mason, 26-0, to open the season before falling to Indiana and Duke. They have won every game since.

All-time U-M is 4-8 against the Chanticleers, winning, 10-4, in the most recent meeting back in 2015.

Jake Books is leading the Chanticleers in hitting so far this year with a .459 average, four home runs and 21 RBI. Graham Brown has also been very good, as he is hitting .370 and is leading the team with 22 RBI. He also has four home runs.

Oliver Ellison has been the leader on the mound for Coastal Carolina and comes into the weekend with an unblemished 3-0 record to go along with his 0.82 ERA through 11 innings. He is one of five pitchers with an ERA less than 2.00.

The Coastal Carolina pitching staff has been dominant, giving up two or fewer runs in seven of their 13 games.

This will be a great challenge for the Wolverines. Sitting at 5-8 overall so far, the team could really use a solid win or two to use as a springboard into the Big Ten Conference season, which starts sooner than you think (March 22-24) with a three-game series at Penn State.

Game 1: Friday, March 8, 4 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, March 9, 2 p.m.

Game 3: Sunday, March 10, 1 p.m.