NFL Draft Profile: TE AJ Barner’s skillset will lead to long NFL career

Tight end AJ Barner transferred from Indiana to Michigan last offseason and was an excellent TE2 for the Wolverines. Barner hauled in 22 receptions for 249 yards with one touchdown for Michigan and finished his collegiate career with 64 receptions for 610 yards and five touchdowns.

Here’s Barner’s scouting report.

The Basics

Age: 21

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 251

Strengths

A leader. Barner was a captain at Indiana in 2022

Above-average speed at the tight end position

Great size at 6-foot-6

Asserted himself as one of the best blocking tight ends in the nation

Was a go-to security blanket on checkdowns and on third down

Abilities as a pass catcher are better than what his stats indicate

Weaknesses

Was just a TE2 at Michigan

Averaged just 7.1 yards per reception in 2022 at Indiana

Good lateral running abilities but whether he can gain separation consistently vertically remains to be seen

Do Your Homework

Barner gets open on a busted play

TE AJ Barner



He is the best blocking TE in the draft, but he can also make some good receptions.

He lacks explosiveness but he has a good speed for his size and a solid IQ.



In a run-heavy attack, he could be a solid n2 option with a strong contribution on the ground game. pic.twitter.com/oWH9NvQj2q — Valentin (@ScoutValentin) March 3, 2024

Barner finds the soft spot and scores

Real simple waggle/bootleg PAP here for #Wolverines QB JJ McCarthy on a levels concept that he finds AJ Barner on for a TD



Nothing too extraordinary about the rep other than it's a good display of McCarthy's mobility to get out on the edge and read/throw across his body#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/r5McLgAlMC — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) March 6, 2024

Barner with a heck of a block

AJ Barner (89) can freaking block. He uses a good gallop to knock the 5-tech over, hitting him in the sweet spot, and then effortlessly climbing to the second level. He does a good job of keeping his feet running through contact and fighting to the end of the play. pic.twitter.com/Sewdh5OsiO — Caleb James (@CJScoobs) January 5, 2024

Barner runs the gauntlet

What They Are Saying

Barner evaluates his blocking abilities

#Michigan TE AJ Barner says he "Is the best blocking Tight End in the country." pic.twitter.com/s14jbxboRw — ᴄᴏᴅʏ ᴄᴀʀᴘᴇɴᴛɪᴇʀ (@CodyCarpentier) February 29, 2024

Jim Harbaugh said the same about Barner’s blocking abilities back in October

“AJ Barner was already a really great blocker and now he’s an elite — I think he’s the best in the country blocking from the tight end position.”

What NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein is hearing

“Scouts say he attacks practices and weight training with a single-minded obsession to get better and compete.”

Conclusion

NFL teams love drafting tight ends from Michigan because of their well-roundedness and being part of a pro-style scheme. For example, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker in the second round with the No. 58 overall pick. Barner is arguably a better blocking tight end than Schoonmaker and may develop into every bit as good of a receiving option as him as well. Schoonmaker averaged 11.8 yards per reception at Michigan, and Barner averaged 11.3. While Barner won’t be going in the second round, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him drafted as early as the third round but Barner lasting beyond the fourth round would be a surprise. NFL teams will fall in love with his blocking prowess and see that he has potential as a receiving option. Barner could have a long and productive career as a TE2 in the NFL.