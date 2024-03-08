Louis Riddick defends J.J. McCarthy’s NFL upside with facts

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is an NFL Draft prospect on the ascent.

“I’ll go so much as to say this, just off camera, talking to some personnel people, they think J.J. McCarthy’s going top five,” ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said earlier this week. “I’m just telling you that he may go top five.”

ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler is also hearing McCarthy’s draft stock is rising.

“I still think teams are higher on Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy than a lot of people on the outside think,” Fowler said. “And I wouldn’t be surprised to see him picked in the top 10.”

McCarthy, despite ranking No. 3 in the nation in Total QBR (89.2), No. 6 in completion percentage (72.3), and No. 9 in passing efficiency (167.42) some naysayers question McCarthy’s pro potential. Louis Riddick took to social media to set the record straight on McCarthy and give a solid reality check.

“If the first thing out of your mouth when offering an ‘opinion’ on J.J. McCarthy is about him not being the focal point of their offensive approach at Michigan, you are telling on yourself and your inability, or unwillingness, to project future performance,” Riddick said. “If you actually studied him, you would see why many in the NFL are very optimistic about his potential.”

Riddick kept cooking from there. An Ohio State fan chimed in and told Riddick that McCarthy makes bad reads. Riddick’s response went straight to the X’s and O’s of the matter.

“He makes a lot of bad reads? Do you have their play calls/playbook? How would you know?” Riddick asked.

But wait, there’s more. The same Ohio State fan then claimed McCarthy is bad on the road. He must have missed Michigan’s 45-23 win over Ohio State in 2022 when McCarthy threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another. Riddick didn’t leave this fan off the hook here either and hit him with more facts.

JJ McCarthy on the road ‘23



@ NEB 75% CMP, 2TD 0INT

@ MIN: 70% CMP, 1TD 0INT

@ MICHST: 77.8%CMP 4TD

@ PA ST: 87.5%CMP 0TD 0INT

@ MD: 52.2% CMP 0 TD 1INT

@ IOWA: 73.3% CMP 0TD

CFP/ALA: 63% CMP 3TD 0INT



Maybe YOU should rewatch the road games. https://t.co/1sUahc4i5K — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) March 7, 2024

McCarthy shouldn’t be a polarizing prospect. He was 27-1 as a starter and didn’t have to throw the ball 50 times since Michigan often had substantial leads due to a historically great defense. What should be evaluated is what McCarthy did with his opportunities. He was clutch when the ball was put in his hands. For example, 48.10 percent of McCarthy’s third-down pass attempts resulted in a first down, better than Caleb Williams (42.31) and Drake Maye (39.29) while narrowly trailing Jayden Daniels (48.21). Per AP writer Josh Dubow, McCarthy was dynamite on 3rd and 7+ yards last season, going 36-of-49 for 544 yards with six touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 47.5% first-down rate.

#GoBlue J.J. McCarthy WITH A SUPER CLUTCH RUN!



1ST DOWN! On 3RD and 8.pic.twitter.com/YiAuyI0MW1 https://t.co/xfAn4YsNsZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 9, 2024

Riddick gets it, we here at Maize n Brew get it, the NFL scouting community seems to get it — the rest is just noise. McCarthy is destined to be a top-five selection in the draft and have a long NFL career.

