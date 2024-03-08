RB coach Mike Hart not returning to Michigan

As first reported by The Detroit News’ Angelique Chengelis, Michigan Wolverines running backs coach Mike Hart will not be returning to the program. His contract had expired following the 2023 season. Additionally, Chengelis reported that Hart has “not been connected to any recent openings on college football or NFL staffs.”

Hart has been with the program since the 2021 season, and he has been the run game coordinator for the past two years as well. Under Hart, Michigan has developed guys like Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum, the former who was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the 2022 NFL Draft, and the latter who will be taken at some point in this spring’s NFL Draft. Furthermore, Donovan Edwards is expected to take a step forward following a lackluster junior season, and guys like Kalel Mullings, Ben Hall, Cole Cabana and Jordan Marshall all have potential and have spoken highly about Hart in the past.

“What makes him a good coach now is the way that he operates with his players, the relationship that he builds with his players,” Edwards said back in September. “On the field, he’s played the game. You have a little bit more respect for a coach that has done the same thing that you have done. In my case, I could do a little bit things better than he has done — speed wise. Agility, he’s got me though.”

This is just the latest domino to fall in an already tumultuous offseason for the Michigan football program. Below are the coaches who have left from the National Championship winning 2023 season.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh - Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter - Los Angeles Chargers

Defensive line coach Mike Elston - Los Angeles Chargers

Cornerbacks/co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale - Los Angeles Chargers

Safeties/Special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh - Seattle Seahawks

Director of strength and conditioning Ben Herbert - Los Angeles Chargers

Additionally, the Wolverines hired Steve Casula to take over as tight ends coach, while Grant Newsome shifted over to coach the offensive line. J.B. Brown was hired to replace Jay Harbaugh as the special teams coordinator, while Justin Tress has taken over as the director of the strength and conditioning. Finally, Wink Martindale (defensive coordinator), Brian Jean-Mary (linebackers coach), LaMar Morgan (defensive backs coach) and Greg Scruggs (defensive line coach) were all added to the coaching staff by head coach Sherrone Moore.

It’s unclear at this moment who will replace Hart, but it’s likely that Moore has been putting feelers out there in anticipation that this might happen. Moore was all over the other hires that have been made up to this point, so it wouldn’t surprise to see some candidate names thrown out there in the near future.

Hopefully Hart lands on his feet and is able to coach somewhere this upcoming season.