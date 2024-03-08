Takeaways from Michigan’s comeback win over Indiana in the Big Ten Tournament

March is the greatest month in college basketball, because we see epic comebacks from underdog teams, overcoming huge deficits with their backs against the wall in extremely entering fashion.

We witnessed an epic comeback by the 6-seed Michigan women’s basketball team Friday night, who were down 17 points early in the third quarter before dominating in the second half and beat 3-seed Indiana in resounding fashion, 69-56. The Wolverines are heading to the Big Ten Tournament semi-finals for the first time in three seasons.

The Wolverines are coming off a solid victory over the No. 11 Golden Gophers yesterday, with guards Laila Phelia and Lauren Hansen combining to score 37 of Michigan’s 76 points. Tonight was a chance for the Wolverines to test themselves against No. 3 Indiana, a team ranked No. 12 nationally who will likely host NCAA tournament games.

For a Michigan team on the bubble, a win was crucial to secure their spot in March Madness. We saw one guard put up a new career-high, and we saw another catch fire from beyond the arc to put a dagger into the Indiana Hoosiers.

Here are some takeaways from the comeback victory.

Laila Phelia has a new career-high

Michigan’s leading scorer posted a career-high when the Wolverines needed it most, scoring 30 points without making a single three to go along with four rebounds and four assists.

She carved up the Indiana defense like a Thanksgiving turkey. Phelia methodically picked apart the Hoosiers and had crafty finishes like this one in the lane, spinning towards the left block before a smooth finish off the glass.

Wolverines on a 12-0 run, cutting Indiana's lead to 38-33 with 4:37 left in 3Q#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XsNOTdAe7W — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 9, 2024

She’s got a little DeMar DeRozan in her game; she’s not always going to fly by her opponent or hit a three in their face, but she will pick you apart off of a screen before a slick finish, either in the mid-range or around a defender near the rim.

We’ve seen a few former Wolverines get drafted into the WNBA, with Naz Hillmon and Leigha Brown leading the Michigan Wolverines through more than a few wins in March. Phelia may be joining them in the pros soon.

Two key second half runs for the Wolverines

The Wolverines used two runs in the third quarter to propel themselves back into this one.

A 12-0 run (8:56-4:22) and a 7-0 run over the final 3:16 of the quarter erased most of a double-digit deficit, and just like that, the Wolverines found themselves only down three after an impressive third quarter. That second run stretched into a 12-0 run, capped off by five straight points from Cameron Williams to help the Wolverines take a 45-43 lead towards the start of the fourth quarter.

4th quarter Cam is back - five straight for Cammy as U-M takes a 45-43 lead#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/IhCAuXvmGY — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 9, 2024

It was an incredible comeback by the Wolverines, who were down as many as 16 points in the third quarter and came roaring back thanks to these two monster runs. The good times just kept rolling for the Wolverines, who outscored the Hoosiers, 35-10 over an 11+ minute span to roll to victory. U-M ended up winning the second half in dominant fashion, 48-21.

Some daggers from Lauren Hansen

With just over six minutes to play, Indiana had their leading scorer Mackenzie Holmes, listed as questionable with a big brace on her knee, check in for the first time all game. Michigan was up 52-48 at that point, and the Hoosiers were hoping to take the momentum back and ice this one to secure a top-4 seed and homecourt advantage in the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament.

But Lauren Hansen had some other plans.

After being relatively quiet for the first three quarters, Hansen caught fire in the fourth, knocking down all three of her attempts from three in just under two minutes. Hansen ended up with 16 points in this one, and those deep makes helped ice the win for the Wolverines.

Some key stats that show why Michigan won

-Phelia and Hansen weren’t the only Wolverines to put up double digit points. Jordan Hobbs had some key second half buckets, and Cameron Williams was really good in the paint. Both players had 10 points in this one.

-The Wolverines scored 24 points off of Indiana’s 14 turnovers. U-M did a great job taking advantage of IU’s mistakes.

-In that second half, the Wolverines shot 60 percent from the field, 66 percent from three, and 75 percent from the free throw line while only turning the ball over four times. Pretty hard to lose when you play that well in the final two quarters.

Up Next

The Wolverines have another chance to bolster their NCAA tournament resume even more with a match-up against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes, ranked 3rd in the country and the 2-seed in the Big Ten tournament. That game is set tip-off around 4:30 p.m. EST on the Big Ten Network.