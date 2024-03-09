What to expect from Alex Orji if he is Michigan’s starting QB in 2024

After a stellar college career from J.J. McCarthy, the Michigan Wolverines are moving on to the next era of quarterbacks. It’s unclear who that may be, with guys like Jayden Denegal, Jack Tuttle and Jadyn Davis all figuring to factor in. But ahead of the pack could be junior Alex Orji, who has had a pretty interesting career and journey thus far.

Orji came to Ann Arbor as a three-star recruit and the No. 28 ranked quarterback in his class, according to the 247Sports composite. He ran for 39 touchdowns and more than 2,000 yards his junior and senior seasons, which drew the eyes of many programs across the country.

If he could develop as a passer, it was clear Orji was capable of being a starting quarterback. But he was a raw talent in high school in that department, completing 226-of-436 attempts (51.8 percent). He was still able to create big plays, though, by averaging 8.7 yards per attempt, 16.0 yards per completion and 7.1 yards per carry (not including sacks) in 11 games as a senior. But it was his game on the ground that drew rave reviews at first.

“He plays in the highest level of football in Texas and rushed for 1,200 yards … 1,200 yards? That is way, way up there for a quarterback,” Jim Harbaugh said in Dec. 2021. “And don’t get the thought in your head that he can’t throw the ball.”

Orji was 6-foot-2 and 226 pounds as a true freshman. The athleticism and speed stood out immediately, and it didn’t take long for him to see a bit of playing time, scoring rushing touchdowns in each of the first two games of his career.

Orji continued to develop, and Harbaugh also continued to heap praise, saying he was, “Like looking at Herschel Walker playing quarterback, who can really throw the ball.” In fact, Orji is BIGGER than Walker, who stood at 6-foot-1 and played at 225 pounds. Heading into his sophomore season, Orji was 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds.

In the spring game, Orji went 4-for-6 passing for 47 yards and one touchdown, including this nice pass to wide receiver Frederick Moore.

Alex Orji finds Frederick Moore deep for 41 yards. pic.twitter.com/0oFfmQmvJm — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) April 3, 2023

In six games in 2023, Orji ran 15 times for 86 yards. These aren’t the flashiest numbers by any means, but these were plays designed specifically for him in the most important games of the year: Ohio State, Iowa in the Big Ten Championship, Alabama in the Rose Bowl, and Washington in the National Championship.

Michigan running Jet Bash counter with sophomore QB Alex Orji (6-3, 236 ) vs. Ohio State.



Michigan did this a lot back when J.J. McCarthy used to spell Cade McNamara. Bet you see it in the B1G title game. Ohio State used to kill Michigan w/ different bashes in the day. pic.twitter.com/DVcFnSXakZ — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 26, 2023

The fact Orji was put in these pivotal, championship-deciding situations proves the coaching staff has at least some trust in him. Although he didn’t attempt a pass this past season, they tried to get him to throw one in the Rose Bowl, but the play didn’t pan out the way the Wolverines hoped it would.

When it comes to drawing comparisons to Orji, it’s difficult because of how little film is out there. But of note, he had a huge role in preparing for an opposing signal caller in the College Football Playoff.

“(Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe) is like a real polished Alex Orji,” Harbaugh said prior to the Rose Bowl. “I do (see Orji turning into Michigan’s own version of Jalen Milroe). I mean, we’re seeing before our eyes right now with Alex Orji. And it scares me a little bit that Jalen Milroe could be as athletic as Alex Orji. Alex is like that scariest, most athletic guy on our whole team, you know? So, okay, that is a little scary. We’re excited to turn Alex loose. I think he will be right in the (starting quarterback) battle next year — depending on what J.J. (McCarthy) does. It’s fun to think about.”

Kirk Campbell, Michigan’s new offensive coordinator, echoed similar sentiments during the week of the Rose Bowl.

“The other day in practice, he was doing scout team, had pressure in his face and then, off his back foot, threw the ball 68 yards in the air,’” Campbell said at media day. “You’re like, ‘Holy cow.’ That’s his arm talent. We do all these opportunity scrimmages, so him being able to use a stiff arm and exploding through the hole. Then in the Ohio State game, he is popping off a 20-yard run. That stuff speaks for itself, and the fans will see it when he gets an opportunity to get out there. He is a so-called freak.”

Now could be the time for all this hype to become a reality, but there is still a lot for Orji to prove. He has thrown just one pass so far in college, and has played just a handful of total snaps. He is clearly a weapon on the ground, but he will need to show this spring that he is more than just an athlete who runs with the football.