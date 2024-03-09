2025 four-star CB Alex Graham puts Michigan on top-seven list

Good news arrived on the recruiting front earlier this week when four-star Alex Graham, a defensive back in the 2025 class, released his top seven. Michigan was among the teams that made the cut along with Alabama, Georgia, Oregon, Penn State, Colorado, and Utah.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. If the name rings a bell, it’s because Graham is a Michigan native and previously played high school football for Detroit Cass Tech.

Prior to transferring, Graham finished his sophomore season with 25 tackles, six pass breakups and five interceptions after missing seven games due to injury. He also helped lead Cass Tech to the Michigan Division I playoff semifinals. At IMG, Graham plays defensive back and wide receiver, and has also run a 10.9 100-meter dash in track.

It’s also noteworthy the hometown Wolverines were the first to offer Graham at the dawn of his recruitment. The Detroit Native spoke to EJ Holland of On3 after his most recent visit on Feb. 7 and offered rave reviews.

“The visit went well,” Graham said. “I was able to have a great conversation with (head) coach Sherrone Moore. He’s a really great guy. I feel as if the program is in great hands and is going to remain a top contender in college football with him leading it.”

Michigan is largely considered the favorite to land Graham. On3’s RPM model gives the Wolverines a 92.5% chance to land him, while 247Sports’ Allen Trieu has already logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Maize and Blue.

Graham would be a great addition at a position of need for Michigan in the 2025 class. A highly ranked — No. 159 overall on 257Sports’ composite — hometown kid would fit right in with what Sherrone Moore has going on in Ann Arbor.