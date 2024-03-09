Takeaways from Michigan’s loss to Iowa in the Big Ten tournament

The Big Ten Tournament run for the Michigan women’s basketball team has come to an end. The Wolverines fell to No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in the tournament semi-final, 95-68.

The Wolverines were on the NCAA tournament bubble entering the Big Ten Tournament, but a solid win over Minnesota and a comeback win against No. 12 Indiana helped Michigan’s postseason resume immensely.

Today was a chance to test themselves against one of the best teams in the country in Iowa, led by national sensation Caitlin Clark who will likely be one of the first players taken in the upcoming WNBA draft. The last time Michigan and Iowa faced off, Clark scored 49 points and broke the all-time NCAAW scoring record while leading the Hawkeyes to a 106-89 victory.

While the Wolverines shot the lights out from deep for a large portion of this one, the Hawkeyes eventually picked them apart and put on an offensive clinic in the final three quarters.

Here are some takeaways from the loss.

Iowa dominates in the paint

The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the best teams in the country because of their ability to create good shots around the rim.

While Caitlin Clark and the rest of the Hawkeyes can beat you from beyond the arc, they can also pick you apart on the drive and move the ball incredibly well, also finding the open woman near the hoop.

The Hawkeyes got a lot of layups and easy buckets in this one, dominating points in the paint against the Wolverines, 54-16. They also shared the ball well, racking up 30 assists on 38 made shots in this one. Michigan’s interior defense wasn’t the greatest, and Iowa’s ball movement did not make things any easier.

A hot shooting start doesn’t continue

The Wolverines came out firing early and often from deep in this one, making their first seven attempts from beyond the arc. Michigan had a 10-0 run in the first quarter (3:47-1:54) to help take the lead against the Hawkeyes. Despite getting outscored in the paint 20-0 through the first 11 minutes of action, the Wolverines’ hot shooting kept this one tight early on.

Wolverines are 6-for-6 from deep to start this one after @laurenhansen_1 hit three in the first quarter#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/6QibWAKjl2 — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 9, 2024

Michigan’s hot shooting kept this one close even as Iowa started to take control in the second quarter. The Wolverines made 69.2 percent of their threes in that half; you pretty much have to shoot that well to beat one of the best teams in the country, and Michigan’s shot-making kept them within striking distance in that first half.

The Wolverines didn’t stay hot in that second half, however, only making 20 percent of their threes in the final two quarters.

Iowa grabs momentum in the second quarter

While Michigan’s shooting propelled them to a three-point lead through one quarter, Iowa grabbed momentum in the second quarter, outscoring Michigan, 29-17, over those ten minutes. The Hawkeyes went on an 18-5 run (8:44-4:02) to give themselves a cushion, with Caitlin Clark dictating the pace of the game in transition. She plays at such a quick pace, and uses excellent court vision and creative passing ability to find open teammates.

The passing from Caitlin Clark has been fun to watch in this one. pic.twitter.com/8AEWA4DVza — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) March 9, 2024

It also helps Iowa that she has legit Steph Curry range.

Caitlin Clark makes it look too easy pic.twitter.com/Bo5rhDlRnI — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) March 9, 2024

Iowa never let go of momentum in that second half, outscoring the Wolverines, 44-26, and scoring at an efficient rate, making 53.3 percent of their shots in the final two quarters. As great as it was that Michigan kept shooting well from three, they couldn’t get consistent offense going inside the arc.

Up Next

The Wolverines won’t be in action again until the NCAA tournament. They are likely in the Big Dance after the week they’ve had, but Michigan won’t find out what seed they’ll be or who they’ll be playing until Selection Sunday on March 17.