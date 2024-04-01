Can Michigan break the record for most players drafted in one year?

In July 2023, then Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic that he thinks 20 Wolverines will be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft. While scoffed at by most at the time, Harbaugh was foreshadowing a magical run at a National Championship. Always confident in his players, Harbaugh had even more reason to do so in 2023, as several chose to stay and be champions.

Now only a month out from the draft, it’s nearing time to see just how close Harbaugh’s prediction was.

Since the NFL Draft moved to just seven rounds in 1994, the 2021 Georgia Bulldogs hold the record for most players drafted in one year at 15 in the 2022 NFL Draft. Michigan fans are acutely aware of how dominant that Georgia team was, as they defeated Michigan in the Orange Bowl in the Wolverines’ first College Football Playoff appearance.

Let’s explore Michigan’s chances of breaking Georgia’s record and reaching Harbaugh’s prediction.

Stone-cold Locks (6): J.J. McCarthy, Kris Jenkins, Roman Wilson, Junior Colson, Blake Corum, Mike Sainristil

Unsurprisingly, this group consists of the heart and soul of the 2023 Michigan football team. J.J. McCarthy has skyrocketed up draft boards and is a potential top-five pick all of a sudden. Jenkins, Wilson, and Sainristil are all likely second-round picks, while Colson and Corum are looking more and more like Day Two NFL Draft picks as well. No surprises here.

Highly Likely (3): Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan, A.J. Barner

Zinter would have landed in the stone-cold lock category if not for his injury likely scaring away a team or two. Keegan is a prototypical NFL mauling type of lineman who will be coveted in the middle rounds of the draft. Barner is the best blocking tight end in his class, though it’s tough to project draft placement of block-first tight ends. All three should safely be drafted, but have wide ranges as to where they could be selected.

Likely (3): Cornelius Johnson, Drake Nugent, Braiden McGregor

Johnson’s testing numbers have him likely being drafted in the later rounds. Nugent is one of the better true centers in this year’s draft, but is loved by some draft sites and hated by others. As for McGregor, the further away he gets from his injury, the more he’s liked by the NFL. He has an excellent, NFL frame but doesn’t have the college production to back it up, mainly because of how loaded Michigan’s defensive line was. He’s a solid boom-or-bust late round flier that teams love to take.

On the Bubble (5): Michael Barrett, LaDarius Henderson, Jaylen Harrell, Josh Wallace, Trente Jones

Barrett, while beloved by the Michigan faithful, is very old by draft standards. He’s likely looking at just a special teams role in the NFL. Henderson had an up-and-down year in Ann Arbor followed by a lackluster Senior Bowl appearance. However, he still has some solid tape from his Arizona State days and is positionally versatile. Harrell’s lack of explosion may give NFL teams pause, though he is always in the right place at the right time.

Wallace was an excellent transfer portal addition by the Michigan staff, but his lack of athleticism may cost him come draft time. For Trente Jones, he simply doesn’t have much tape available as he was a sixth offensive lineman for most of his career.

Unlikely (1): Karsen Barnhart

Barnhart will likely stick at guard in the NFL, but his struggles against top-end competition at tackle are well-documented. He may be able to carve out an NFL career but it’s unlikely that he’s drafted.

Long Shots (1): James Turner

It’s tough for kickers to make a name for themselves in the NFL.

By my math, there’s 12 Wolverines who are likely to be drafted. To beat Georgia’s draft record, Michigan would need all 12 to be drafted as expected, and then four or more of Michael Barrett, LaDarius Henderson, Jaylen Harrell, Josh Wallace, Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart to be drafted. There is certainly a path there, but I wouldn’t call it extremely likely.

As for Harbaugh’s prediction of 20, it doesn’t appear he’ll be hitting the mark. He was likely anticipating some combination of Donovan Edwards, Rod Moore, or Quinten Johnson to enter the draft and be selected, which wasn’t too far-fetched at the time of his quote last summer. I’m sure the National Championship trophy is a nice consolation prize.