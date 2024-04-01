New Michigan DL coach Lou Esposito has a great eye for talent on the recruiting trail

News broke late last week the Michigan Wolverines were hiring Lou Esposito for their open defensive line coach spot. Sherrone Moore wasted little time replacing Greg Scruggs, who resigned from his position eight days prior following his OWI arrest.

Esposito came to Michigan via Memphis, where he served as its co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for about two months. Before that, he was the defensive coordinator and defensive line coach for seven years at Western Michigan. Esposito also has experience at two other smaller programs in Michigan, Ferris State and at Davenport.

Coming from solely smaller football programs, you may be wondering what kind of recruiter Esposito is. Well, I can assure you he has an eye for talent on the trail, helping bring in several player who were undervalued coming out of high school but developed into professional caliber prospects.

One of the guys Esposito evaluated and recruited during his time in Kalamazoo was Braden Fiske, who was ranked No. 1,590 overall on 247Sports’ composite. His only other offer coming out of high school was from Illinois State. Before he transferred to Florida State for his final season of college football, Fiske was a star in the MAC at WMU, racking up 148 total tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, three pass breakups, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one blocked kick.

Fiske’s one year in Tallahassee — which resulted in him being named a third-team AP All-American and second-team All-ACC player — helped increase his draft stock tremendously, but none of that would have happened had Esposito not recruited him in the first place.

Florida State DT Braden Fiske over the past three seasons:



88.8 PFF Grade

18.0 Sacks

109 QB Pressures

84.8 Run Defense Grade

27 TFL’s/No Gain pic.twitter.com/q3LcL2vNQN — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 27, 2024

Another player you may know who was recruited by Esposito was Marshawn Kneeland. A Grand Rapids native, Kneeland was ranked No. 3,427 overall by 247Sports’ composite. His only other offers came from Western Illinois and Grand Valley State University.

Unlike Fiske, Kneeland spent his entire career at WMU. Under Esposito’s guidance, Kneeland compiled 149 total tackles, 28 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three pass breakups, three forced fumbles and one blocked kick. He was named to the All-MAC Second-Team in 2023.

Kneeland is now preparing for the NFL Draft, where he is expected to be selected on Day 2. He graded out very highly at the NFL Combine, which also likely helped raise his stock.

Marshawn Kneeland is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.87 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 22 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/8WD8Ov9CdT pic.twitter.com/c53DSauYDi — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 1, 2024

One final player of note is Andre Carter, who originally signed with WMU but transferred to Indiana this past season. Another Michigan native — he played at Cass Tech in high school and was ranked No. 1,406 overall — Carter started every game for the Hoosiers this past season and was named an All-Big Ten honorable mention after racking up 49 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two sacks.

But before all that success in the Big Ten, Carter had 68 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, one interception and one safety during his final year at WMU. That strong performance helped him gain national attention and transfer into the Big Ten, and hopefully that will result in him being drafted in the NFL Draft at the end of the month.

Brandon Kimble is the head coach of Godwin Heights in the Grand Rapids area, where Kneeland attended high school. Kimble got to know Esposito well during Kneeland’s recruitment and spoke glowingly about him to 247Sports’ Allen Trieu ($).

“I was super excited as soon as we heard,” Kimble said. “He’s been chatting with Marshawn and Marshawn is excited for him. As an in-state coach, I’m hyped. Lou is great at relationship building. He’s down to earth, a cool dude and I just don’t know too many people who get to be around him who don’t enjoy being around him. He’s genuine and he showed that in recruiting. Marshawn was a late offer for him but he had been on him, talked to him and they had filled up but he stayed in contact consistently and when the spot opened up, they jumped on it and I’ve always appreciated him for that.

“The next thing is development. I can’t speak enough to what he told us. He laid it all out, what the plan was, and what he saw with him physically. He identified what weight he thought he would be at. A lot of people thought he shouldn’t get as heavy as he is and that’s been proven as he could go in the second round in a month or so and most of that credit goes to Lou for his development and his plan to go up and get him bigger and he always thought he could move inside. But he still kept him outside, it was his idea to have him stand-up more and blitz him off the edge and bring him through the middle. They were going to do all these different things with him, Braden (Fiske) and Dre (Andre Carter). That was the plan for the following year and if they could have kept all three together, it would have been amazing what they could have done in the MAC.”

It sure sounds like Michigan got a good one in Esposito, who clearly has a knack for recruiting and developing guys into NFL-caliber players.