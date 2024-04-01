Michigan reaches out to Georgetown transfer guard Rowan Brumbaugh

Dusty May continues to be a blaze runner in the transfer portal for the Michigan Wolverines, reaching out to 2024-25 redshirt sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh from the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Hoyas, led by first-year head coach Ed Cooley, were one of the worst teams in college basketball this season, going 2-18 in the Big East. The only conference opponent they beat was DePaul, which went a historic 0-20 in Big East play, and the Hoyas won those two games by a total of four points.

However, Brumbaugh did get a fair amount of experience, starting in 20 games this past season while averaging 8.3 points, 2.6 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game while shooting an effective 40.7 percent from the field.

Georgetown was Brumbaugh’s second stop out of high school after he redshirted his freshman season at Texas. The former top-100 recruit was a four-star prospect who held offers from Kansas, Marquette, Wisconsin, Miami, Maryland, Oregon, Creighton and more.

Since entering the portal, Brumbaugh has once again been a coveted name, hearing from quite a few schools in the process, including Big Ten foes like Minnesota and Ohio State.

If he’s leaving a rebuilding blue blood like Georgetown, it’s tough to imagine he’ll transfer to another one in Ann Arbor. But maybe May can work some magic and get his starting point guard for next season and beyond.

The unselfish game of Rowan Brumbaugh has been refreshing to see at NBPA Top 100. He’s a great operator out of PnR with his size, vision, & IQ but also keeps teams honest with his scoring. Exceptional during 3v3 today. One of the top passers here.@BrumbaughRowan @NMHbasketball pic.twitter.com/edzMk7CXUU — Trent Markwith (@TMarkwith14) July 29, 2021

If nothing else, this serves as a blueprint of the kind of player May is looking for in the portal, specifically at point guard. A guy like Brumbaugh has multiple years of eligibility remaining, which is certainly a win. And, for the point guard position, the coaching staff might be more inclined to look for a ball-handler and facilitator rather than a scorer.

There are plenty of scholarships available, so May will have to continue to grind in the portal to find the next leaders for his team and the program.