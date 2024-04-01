Michigan baseball pick up big series win over Maryland

The Michigan Wolverines played their first Big Ten series at home this weekend, coming away with a big series win over the Maryland Terrapins.

After taking two of three from Penn State the weekend before, Michigan’s momentum was thwarted on Tuesday when it lost to rival Michigan State, 16-6, in a non-conference game.

It looked bleak at first against the Terrapins, as the Wolverines dropped the opening game of the series, 11-9. It was a disappointing loss as they had erased an early 5-0 deficit to take a 8-6 lead into the ninth inning. They weren’t able to hold the lead, as they gave up five runs in the top of the ninth to take the loss.

Will Rogers suffered the loss, as he was the one to surrender those five runs in the ninth inning. Dylan Vigue started the game and struggled, giving up five runs in three innings. Sachem Ramos and Kurt Barr righted the ship going 4.1 combined innings of one-run ball.

The Wolverines collected 14 hits in the loss, six of which were doubles. Rogers hit his third home run of the year. Fortunately, they kept their bats going in game two as they got 12 hits and scored 12 runs in their 12-1 win.

They also continued to rack up extra base hits, as they added another three doubles and two home runs in win. Stephen Hrustich hit his ninth home run and Collin Priest added his fourth homer.

Jacod Denner was great on the mound, going 7.2 innings and not allowing a run to earn the win. Denner gave up just three hits and one run, while Ricky Kidd gave up just one hit and zero runs in 1.1 innings.

The Wolverines clinched the series with a 9-4 win on Easter Sunday. They jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead after three innings, but then gave up four runs in a row. They answered with a run in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game, and then took back the lead for good in the sixth with two runs. For some insurance, they added three more runs in the seventh to put the game away.

The Wolverines got home runs from both Mitch Voit and Mack Timbrook in the series finale win. Hrustich, Rogers and Dernedde also had doubles to continue the hot hitting for Michigan over the weekend.

Voit was also great on the mound, going seven innings while giving up seven hits and four runs to get the win. Voit is now 3-3 on the season.

Michigan improved its record to 11-17 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten with the weekend series win. The Wolverines now get ready to take on Eastern Michigan on Tuesday, looking to avenge a 14-4 loss to the Eagles earlier this season. Michigan will then head to Iowa City to take on Iowa in a three-game series this weekend.