Questions for Michigan’s prospects ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will commence in a little more than two weeks, and although it is fast approaching, there are still plenty of things that can change. For the past three months, prospects from all schools have been building their resumes through the scouting combine, interviews, and draft visits in the hopes of projecting themselves as the perfect prospects.

As we have seen, despite all the positive (or negative) reports we hear about certain players throughout this process, the NFL might have a different opinion than analysts and the internet.

We’ve heard plenty about Michigan’s draft prospects throughout the pre-draft process, but there are still some things we will look to find out, and likely will find out, between April 25-27 in Detroit.

Without further ado, here are questions we still have for Michigan’s draft prospects ahead of the NFL Draft.

Is J.J. McCarthy a top-five pick?

At the start of the offseason, this question would’ve asked if J.J. McCarthy was worth a first-round pick. Eventually, it was questioned if he could land in the top-15. Now, you can’t have a conversation about the top of the draft without McCarthy’s name coming up.

Some combination of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and Marvin Harrison Jr. have been the chalk selection of the top four since January, but the No. 5 selection, currently held by the Los Angeles Chargers, is where things get interesting.

The Chargers are in need of help at several positions on their roster, making it logical for them to trade back and acquire more draft capital. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings, who now own two first-round picks after a trade with the Houston Texans, are in prime position to jump up to No. 5 — or even No. 4 — to snag a quarterback.

At this point, it seems like McCarthy is cemented into the top-10, but we will look to find out if a team like the Vikings is willing to pay a hefty price to move up for him.

How does the league view Blake Corum?

In the last few years, the value of the running back position has continued to decrease in the NFL. Teams are shifting away from having one back that gets 20-30 carries per game and to a committee approach with two or three guys that fill certain roles in the offense.

For that reason, it’s likely we won’t see the best running backs come off the board until the third or fourth round. One of those running backs is none other than Blake Corum.

Corum is in a bit of an interesting spot. He’s been extremely productive the last two seasons and possesses plenty of tools, but has three red flags that might make teams anxious. Those would be his age (23 years old on draft day), injury history, and mileage (532 touches the last two years).

It’s well-known the shelf life of NFL running backs is not what it used to be, so it will be interesting to see what the league’s opinion of Corum is with the pros and cons he brings to the table.

How valuable was Roman Wilson’s Senior Bowl?

When he declared for the draft, Wilson seemed like a day three prospect with a chance to sneak into the end of the third round. Now, it seems like it’s no longer a question of if, but when Wilson will get selected on day two.

Wilson’s draft stock surge is in large part due to the performance he had during Senior Bowl week. The Senior Bowl is one of the first major events for draft prospects, and it’s been a spot historically where guys can make a name for themselves.

Thanks to Wilson’s solid performance, he has risen all the way into consideration for an early second-round pick. However, he’s going to have to break through what’s considered a historically good (and deep) wide receiver class.

It won’t be just about talent in a vacuum, as teams will have to determine if Wilson fits in their system. How high he gets selected could be determined by how he stacks up against guys like Ricky Pearsall, Jalen McMillan, Xavier Legette and Malachi Corley.

What questions do you have about Michigan’s draft prospect? Let us know down in the comments!